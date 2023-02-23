NetEase Tries To Show It's Not Just About Games Anymore

Mar. 01, 2023 8:30 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.49K Followers

Summary

  • NetEase's revenue rose 4% to 25.4 billion yuan in last year's fourth quarter, with 75% of that coming from its core gaming business.
  • The company expects its Youdao education and Cloud Music units to break even in the next one to two years, following strong revenue growth last year.
  • The strong growth at Youdao and Cloud Music seems to offer strong evidence that NetEase is no longer just a gaming company.

Abstract 3D Geometric Shapes Cube Blocks Background with Neon Lights

akinbostanci

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) (9999.HK) is one of China's oldest publicly listed internet companies, starting as a news portal when it made its U.S. listing in July 2000, before later transitioning to its current core gaming business. Like other Chinese internet giants, it has

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.49K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.