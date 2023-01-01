The Arab Gulf States Defeat Global Slowdown

  • The Gulf Cooperation Council area has so far withstood global challenges, with year-on-year GDP growth accelerating to 6.9% in 2022, driven by high oil prices and stronger growth rates in non-oil sectors.
  • Inflation rates in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries remain below the regional and global levels and are subsiding faster, expected to average about 2.7% in 2023, down from 3.2% in 2022.
  • The combination of oil prices weighing heavily on fiscal revenues and the potential headwind of a global slowdown highlights the importance of a more diversified economy and continued reforms.

Businessman touching data analytics process system with KPI financial charts, dashboard of stock and marketing on virtual interface. With Saudi Arabia flag in background.

TexBr

By Marlies van Boven, PhD, Global Investment Research

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area has so far withstood global challenges, with year-on-year GDP growth accelerating to 6.9% in 2022, driven by high oil prices and stronger growth rates in non-oil sectors. But important reforms

annual real GDP growth GCC countries

annual CPI rate GCC countries

public debt as % of GDP

ICE futures oil futures curve

quarterly yoy growth in GDP and price of oil

real GDP growth and real non-oil GDP growth

