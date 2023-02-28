As expected, doom and gloom pervaded Wall Street during the month of February. A string of stronger-than-expected economic reports for January, as well as a small uptick in the rate of inflation, led to expectations that short-term interest rates would end up being higher for longer to cool inflation. Bears growled that this would inevitably result in a recession. Yet stocks had been on a tear since October and were in need of a pause to consolidate the gains. A pause is exactly what we got, as the S&P 500 was down a mere 2.6% for the month, while the Nasdaq Composite gave back 1.1%.
I think the mistake that bearish strategists on Wall Street are making is extrapolating January’s strength and the market’s response to it over the entire year. That’s what JPMorgan’s bull-turned-bear market strategist has done in his latest commentary. Marko Kolanovic flipped bearish last December on the basis of a weakening economy in 2023. He asserted more recently that January’s rally was a bear-market trap, because stocks are overvalued after February’s rise in long-term interest rates, and higher-for-longer short rates will lead to demand destruction in the economy and lower margins for corporations.
He is right to the extent that higher rates have led to demand destruction in the housing market, but I see that as key to continuing the disinflationary cycle that started last summer. Yesterday’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index fell 0.3% in December, marking the sixth consecutive month that home prices have fallen nationwide. Prices are still up on a year-over-year basis, but the rate of increase has fallen from double digits to just 5.8%. This will feed into the shelter component of the inflation gauges that the Fed watches to determine monetary policy in the months ahead.
Leading indicators like this one reinforce the disinflationary trend that is already in place, and undermine the bearish narrative that rates will be higher for longer. I expect we will see a softening of the economic data for February when it is reported in March. That should reverse the countertrend rally we have seen in the dollar, halt the rise in long-term rates, and support, if not lift, the major market averages.
If fact, February’s pause to refresh has a bullish precedent. According to technical sage Wayne Whaley, January’s S&P 500 gain of more than 4% has led to a positive return in the eight months that followed in all 21 occurrences since 1950. That is the track record that the bearish cohort on Wall Street is battling against. Furthermore, when a 4%+ January was followed by a negative February, as it was last month, the S&P 500 was higher six months later all seven times by an average of approximately 10%.
Certainly, anything can happen, as this historical data does not predict the future, but it gives me a lot more confidence that my outlook for a soft landing and an end to the bear market is on track.
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
