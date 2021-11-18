AnthonyRosenberg/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Primaris REIT (OTC:PMREF) (TSX:PMZ.UN:CA) is a Canada-based triple net commercial REIT which was relatively recently spun off from H&R (OTCPK:HRUFF) (HR.UN:CA). Although commercial REITs have been shunned for a while, I think Primaris deserves more attention, not only because of its triple net leasing agreements but also because of its strong balance sheet and desire to keep the LTV ratio pretty low. The stock is up about 20% since my last article but I think there's more room to run.

Data by YCharts

Primaris has its primary listing in Canada where the stock is trading with PMZ.UN (sometimes PMZ-UN) as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is in excess of 200,000 shares. Primaris currently has 97.7M units outstanding (after a recent share buyback program) resulting in a market capitalization of almost exactly C$1.5B.

Q4 2022 was good but interest expenses are a drag

As I recently published another article on Primaris, this article will mainly focus on the recent financial results and the implications. But there's one important element I would like to highlight. Although we can't classify Primaris as a grocery REIT, the top three tenants (14% of the annual rent) are all very strong retailers with a strong 'necessity' component, even Canadian Tire (which I recently discussed in this article). So tenant-wise I think Primaris has a leg-up thanks to having some Tier-1 retailers as anchor points that draw in a crowd.

Primaris Investor Relations

Primaris' 2022 was stronger than its 2021 results and its Q4 result was very satisfying. Whereas the full-year 2022 net operating income came in a C$212M, in excess of C$55M of that result was generated in the final quarter of the year, so that bodes well for 2023 as Primaris has been pretty successful in hiking the rent.

Primaris Investor Relations

Of course the Net Operating Income is just the starting point of the quest to figure out if Primaris is still attractive. The FFO and AFFO of a REIT are even more important metrics and that's also the case for Primaris.

The image below shows how the FFO and AFFO are calculated. The starting point is the net operating income and there are some minor finance-item related adjustments as well as the C$61.3M adjustment to the fair value of the properties that is added back to the equation. During the final quarter of 2022, Primaris reported a total FFO of C$38.3M which translated into an FFO of C$0.39 per share (rounded down). The full-year FFO came in just below C$159M for an FFO per share of C$1.59. Keep in mind that's based on the weighted average share count throughout the year, which was almost exactly 100M. Using the current share count of 97.7M shares, the full-year FFO would have been approximately C$1.63.

Primaris Investor Relations

There are a few additional adjustments to get to the AFFO, which came in at C$26.8M or just over C$0.27 per share. The full-year AFFO was C$1.233 per share but if we would adjust this to take the current share count into consideration, the AFFO/share would have been roughly C$1.26.

We do notice a slowdown in the FFO and AFFO generation in the final quarter of the year and that is entirely related to the higher interest expenses. That's pretty visible in the QoQ comparison below: the net interest and other financing charges increased from C$8.6M to C$10.5M for the quarter and this had a negative impact of almost C$0.02 per share on the FFO and AFFO.

Primaris Investor Relations

Yes, there were a few other items but the increasing interest expenses are for sure the main contributor to the slightly lower FFO and AFFO result. Fortunately the vast majority of Primaris' debt is fixed rate but as maturity dates approach, Primaris' cost of debt will undoubtedly increase.

Primaris Investor Relations

A recent mortgage financing obtained by the REIT carried a 5.516% interest rate for an eight year term. So we should expect the current average cost of debt of 4.87% to continue to increase.

Primaris Investor Relations

I expect future increases to be pretty benign as the average cost of debt has already increased from 3.87% as of the end of June to 4.87% as of the end of December. Even if the average cost of debt would increase to 6%, the annual interest expense increase would be just C$11-12M and while that would represent in excess of 10% of the annualized AFFO in Q4, keep in mind Primaris will be able to increase its rental income as well so I don't expect a massive impact on the AFFO result over the next few years. Refinancings will be more expensive, but fortunately the debt will only have to be refinanced gradually.

The debt level is also very low. As of the end of December, the debt to total assets level was just 31.5% (within the 25%-35% target range) and keep in mind the cash is included in the 'other assets'. If I would remove the almost C$11M in cash from the other assets and use it to calculate the net debt, the LTV ratio would be just 31.3%, so just slightly lower.

Primaris Investor Relations

The NAV per share at the end of December was C$21.49 which is approximately 40% above the current share price.

And that NAV/share should be pretty reliable. As you can see below, the REIT uses a 8.22% discount rate and a 7.19% terminal capitalization rate to value the properties. If you would increase this to 8.97% and 7.94% respectively (75 basis points higher), 'only' C$295M in value would get lost which means the NAV/unit would still come in at around C$18.5 or about 20% above the current share price. And as you can see below, Primaris intends to continue its share repurchases which should help the FFO and AFFO results and this should ultimately result in a higher distribution as well.

Primaris Investor Relations

Investment thesis

Although commercial REITs can be quite volatile, I think it's fair to say Primaris has reported a decent set of results and has a very robust balance sheet.

Primaris is currently paying a monthly distribution of C$0.0683 per unit, which represents C$0.82 per unit per year. Based on the current share price, this still provides shareholders with a 6.4% yield while the REIT continues to guide for a payout ratio of 45-50% of the FFO.

The combination of a strong balance sheet and seeing the stock trade at attractive FFO and AFFO multiples makes Primaris still very appealing despite the recent 20% share price increase.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.