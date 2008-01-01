Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly.

It's not every day you are presented with excellent opportunities. Take this for an example:

I can remember the first time I asked my now-wife on a date. The time to jump on the chance was short-lived. The window between entering a dating relationship or being "friend-zoned" can be extremely small. It's about equal to the span of time you are allowed to hesitate when asked if a dress makes a woman look "fat."

As humans, we make decisions daily, often on an hourly basis. The average person makes 35,000 remotely conscious decisions daily, according to estimates from researchers at Cornell University.

So when the NYSE has 2400 tickers available to be picked from, you are doubtless going to be offered good, great, and terrible choices.

With our market outlook being that a recession is coming and a recovery from it within the next 2.5 years, these two picks are must-buy or can't-miss opportunities.

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: BrightSpire Capital - Yield 12%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) is a commercial mREIT (mortgage real estate investment trust) under new management since April 2020. Once externally managed by Colony Capital, BRSP is now internally managed and has spent the past three years creating a much more cohesive and defensive portfolio.

Specifically, management has focused on increasing exposure to multi-family loans and decreasing exposure to mezzanine loans. Mezzanine loans are subordinated debt and are higher risk. Management remains committed to remaining within their "weight class" with an average loan size of $34 million. This reduces the impact any one loan could have on their portfolio.

BRSP's distributable earnings climbed every quarter throughout 2022 - starting at $0.22 in Q1 and ending the year at $0.27/share. For Q4, BRSP's dividend coverage was a hefty 135%! Source.

BRSP Q4 2022 Presentation

It is also notable that BRSP is carrying a low level of leverage at 2.0x and a book value of $12.06 that is only down 2.5% from $12.37 in December 2021. That decline in book value was primarily caused by increased CECL (current expected credit loss) reserves, which were $0.54/share higher at the end of 2022.

BRSP's portfolio had increased in size early in the year, but with deteriorating economic conditions, BRSP decided to pull back on originations. As a result, the loan portfolio ended the year at approximately the same size it started.

BRSP Q4 2022 Presentation

Since BRSP's loans are primarily floating-rate, rising rates will continue to be a tailwind for earnings. Yet, management made it very clear in the earnings call that they do not intend to increase the dividend soon.

When asked about the amount of cash that BRSP has on hand, CEO Mike Mazzei explained:

I think it's very hard to sit here over the next 12 months and say we know what the Fed is going to do, we know when they are going to give relief, we don't. And that's been reflected in the market today. So, I think holding on more cash until we see that visibility, there is less to do with write-downs and more to do with just maintaining liquidity on the balance sheet to maneuver assets, if they need to be moved around. Above that point, and that's why we stress the granularity of the portfolio. We don't have any battleship size loans. And as I have said in the prepared remarks, we stayed within our boxing weight class, meaning we look at our loan sizes relative to our shareholder equity, and make sure that the concentrations never gets so large, that if you had to move an asset that was not performing up to its business plan, that it would not affect the entire balance sheet of the company."

It is important to recognize that credit losses in commercial real estate are historically very small. Investors might look back at the carnage of the Great Financial Crisis on the commercial mREIT sector and assume credit losses were high. In reality, they weren't. The damage to many mREITs at that time was caused by their borrowing. Many were leveraged to the hilt before the crisis and lacked liquidity when lenders demanded additional collateral. This forced them to sell or surrender assets that ultimately had strong recoveries.

Even when a commercial mortgage defaults, a substantial recovery can often be obtained through selling the property. However, that is a process that takes time. Having excess liquidity allows the mREIT to deleverage the asset and take the time necessary to maximize recovery without having to deal with their lender demanding payment right now.

Like most commercial mREITs, BRSP does have a few loans that have higher "risk rankings." The higher, the more risk that management sees with the loan. BRSP currently has 13 loans (out of 110) that are rated 4 or 5. These are primarily legacy loans that management inherited. Only one of those loans was originated post-COVID. Mazzei described a few of the loans that are currently higher risk and the progress being made to resolve them:

We have some assets that are in the risk rank five and mez loan on a hotel in New York City that's actually doing quite well right now. So, we will see some migration and improved ratings there. There is a large hotel loan, the second largest hotel loan in the portfolio, where it's been in the market for sale for quite a while. And we believe, I can't speak for the borrower, but we believe that that hotel is now under PSA to be sold. And we expect that loan to be paid off."

By maintaining a high level of liquidity, BRSP provides itself room to maximize recoveries and preserve book value. Something that prior management completely failed at. By recovering the most capital, BRSP sets itself up to redeploy that capital and maintain higher earnings in the future.

Meanwhile, former external manager DigitalBridge (DBRG) announced late on Tuesday, that it is selling over 30 million shares of BRSP. The impact of these shares flooding the market is a fantastic buying opportunity. It does not impact BRSP's earnings or its ability to cover its dividend. DBRG needs cash to pay off some maturing debt and is selling shares of BRSP to get it. Their loss is our gain!

BRSP is taking a more cautious approach than most peers, with low leverage, significant liquidity relative to its portfolio size, and focusing on smaller loan sizes. Yet thanks to BRSP trading at a massive 40% discount to book value, we can enjoy a yield of over 12%.

A 12%+ yield from a company that is being very conservative? Sign me up!

Pick #2: Realty Income - Yield 4.7%

Realty Income Corporation (O) had a very strong 2022, with AFFO/share increasing 9.2% to $3.92/share. Its dividend grew 4.7% last year, and O announced a hike for February, increasing the dividend by 3.2% over February of last year. O is a Dividend Aristocrat that follows the practice of raising the dividend several times throughout the year.

Earnings guidance for 2023 is for more tame growth, with AFFO/share expected to grow 1.5% at the midpoint. Source.

Realty Income Q4 2022 Earnings Press Release

Notably, O intends to acquire over $5 billion in properties in 2023. This might not seem like much on the heels of $9 billion in acquisitions in 2022, but from a historical perspective is a significant step up. Source.

Realty Income Q4 2022 Presentation

$5 billion is apparently the new $1.5 billion.

O has long been one of the larger net lease REITs, but with the VEREIT merger, it has become the largest net lease REIT in the world, and in the top 5 largest among all REITs.

This means that O's ability to do large deals is greatly enhanced. Even multi-billion dollar deals no longer represent excessive concentration risk. We've seen O make large deals like the sale-leaseback of a Wynn casino and a $1 billion development agreement with vertical farmer Plenty.

We are also seeing O do more portfolio-level deals. For example, in a single transaction, O acquired over 200 Dentist properties for $520 million in Q4.

Two main factors drive O to keep its foot on the acquisition pedal.

First, with an A-rated balance sheet, O proved in January that it can still borrow at attractive prices, issuing $1.1 billion in bonds at an effective yield of 5.047%.

Second, sale-leasebacks are becoming a more attractive option for tenants as their financing costs are increasing. O saw its investment cap-rates (the yield it receives) increase over the past year. Their tenants saw the cost of financing going up even faster.

Realty Income Q4 2022 Presentation

As a result, O expects demand for sale-leasebacks among corporations that own large property portfolios to increase. Higher demand typically leads to higher prices.

When large corporations are looking to sell their portfolios of real estate, O will be sitting there with a strong competitive advantage over peers. It has a better credit rating and, therefore, cheaper access to capital than other net-lease REITs. Plus, it has the scale to acquire very large portfolios.

Over the years, O has proven to be a very resilient REIT. Even through 2008 and 2009, when REITs dramatically underperformed the market, O outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX). It fell less and recovered more quickly.

Data by YCharts

All the while paying a monthly dividend with multiple dividend raises every year.

O calls itself "The Monthly Dividend Company" and has paid a monthly dividend even before its 1994 IPO. It has widely been recognized as a "Blue Chip," "SWAN," "Best In Class" or whatever other adjective you prefer to use to describe a very high-quality investment. Following COVID, O has stepped it up to become an even better REIT. It has a stronger balance sheet, greater scale, and as bright a future as it has ever had.

The 4.7% dividend is a bit low for our bread and butter target, but if you are looking for a dividend growth-style investment that you can buy and hold for decades, you would be hard-pressed to find a better option than O.

Conclusion

BRSP and O are two top-notch income investments, with BRSP offering a near-term high yield and O offering a low yield but steady income growth. At the same time, these are only two picks in what should be a minimum of 42 individual picks for a well-rounded income portfolio.

This way, when a recession comes knocking on the doors of both your budget and your portfolio, you have two excellent holdings to support your portfolio, and your budget to not have negative impacts from it.

As an income investor or retiree, supporting and growing your income should be two major priorities. These two investments, along with countless other solid income choices, are ways to secure a retirement providing splendor and relaxation.