MBIA Inc. (MBI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 9:26 AM ETMBIA Inc. (MBI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.85K Followers

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Diamond - Managing Director of Investor & Media Relations

Bill Fallon - Chief Executive Officer

Anthony McKiernan - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tommy McJoynt - KBW

John Staley - Staley Capital Advisors

Operator

Good [Technical Difficulty] and welcome to the MBIA Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Greg Diamond, Managing Director of Investor & Media Relations at MBIA. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg Diamond

Thank you, Todd. Welcome to MBIA’s conference call. After the market closed yesterday, we issued and posted several items to our websites, including our financial results, 10-K, quarterly operating supplement, and statutory financial statements for both MBIA Insurance Corporation and National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation.

Regarding today's call, please note that anything said on the call is qualified by the information provided in the company's 10-K and other SEC filings, as our company's definitive disclosures are incorporated in those documents. We urge investors to read our 10-K as it contains our most current disclosures about the company, and its financial and operating results. 10-K also contains information that may not be addressed on today's call. The definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP terms included in our remarks today are also included in our 10-K, as well as our financial results report and our quarterly operating supplement.

The recorded replay of today's call will become available approximately two hours after the end of the call, and the information for accessing it was included in last night’s press release and in the financial results report posted yesterday on the MBIA website.

Now for our Safe Harbors disclosure statement. Our remarks on today's conference

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.