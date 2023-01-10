J Studios

Company Overview:

PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) is a financial services company based in Brazil. The company primarily offers payment processing software for e-commerce websites, mobile apps, and POS terminals. In addition to this, the company offers a broader range of services across the operational spectrum, seeking to be a one-stop shop for business needs.

PagSeguro services (PagSeguro)

Share price:

PagSeguro experienced a substantial stock price rise and an equally monumental fall, something its LatAm peers have also experienced. The rise was driven by these companies bringing technological development to what are unsophisticated markets. Naturally, markets priced what the gains could be when factoring in the hundreds of millions of people in LatAm. Unfortunately, as we have seen in many other cases, markets got ahead of themselves assuming it would be a straightforward journey. At the first sight of trouble, the sell-offs began.

Investment thesis:

There is a reason that PagSeguro's share price increased as it has, investors saw likely fundamental value in the business. Further, the business is far larger than it was when its share price peaked. Our objective is to understand what this company's true potential is and what it is worth. This will help us assess whether it is a good investment today.

In order to do this, we will consider the financial developments in Brazil, as well as how the country is currently fairing economically. Further, we will look at where PagSeguro's key strengths lie and how the financials of the business stack up.

The Brazilian economy:

Many nations globally are struggling with similar economic conditions, those being heightened inflation and interest rates. Inflation rates have risen partly because of supply chain issues globally, causing rising costs of production for companies and leading to price inflation. In the case of Brazil, inflation peaked at 12.13%, subsequently declining to 5.77%.

Brazil Inflation (Trading Economics)

The reason it has declined is due to the aggressive use of interest rates by the Brazilian central bank, with rates currently at 13.75%. The rapid increase in rates and to such a level is the reason inflation has declined as rapidly as it has.

Brazil interest rates (Trading Economics)

This has contributed to declining growth as consumers cut back on expenses they are able to forego, as they experience a decline in discretionary income. The items consumers are buying are now far more expensive, their interest on debt is elevated and borrowing is now more difficult to attain. This is making life in Brazil difficult and as the graph below illustrates, is slowing demand to a halt.

Brazil GDP (Trading Economics)

Looking ahead, our view is that if Brazil is to keep rates where they are, inflation will certainly continue its rapid decline, likely falling to 3-4% by the end of the year. The problem with this is that growth will likely be eliminated alongside this, with rates far too high to allow for a balancing act between inflation and growth. There is a reason no western nation went with such a brazenly aggressive strategy. Brazilian PM Lula has criticized the Central bank for taking rates too high. Whether the CB pivots or continues as they are, our forecast would be for a recession to occur at some point in 2023.

So what does this mean for PagSeguro? The impact is complicated given the business is essentially tethered to the Brazilian economy.

As a business that handles transactions, they have great scope to benefit. This is because inflation is driving up the average payment value for the same number of goods, giving PagSeguro a greater take for a like-for-like purchase. Conversely, consumers are being deterred from purchasing due to the prices now charged, especially in the discretionary category, which as Q/Q GDP growth shows, is a net negative for the Brazilian economy as a whole. PagSeguro's TPV reflects this, with the net impact being negative as growth has significantly slowed.

Pags payment volume (PagSeguro)

Moving onto the interest rate impact, the business again has scope for positivity. The company offers a range of credit services, including loans, cards, and investing. As a result of this, PagSeguro is able to generate greater income for every Real it lends, assuming its borrowing costs do not equally increase, which is the case. Unfortunately, this also does not come with only positives. When interest rates rise, delinquencies do as well. The key for companies is to minimize delinquencies in order to net benefit, as no matter how good your credit control is, they will increase. Bloomberg has recently written about how delinquencies are a serious issue in the country at the moment, with credit card revolving lines at an inconceivable 44%. This isn't shocking in reality given how high rates are. We would likely see similar things in the west if rates reached these levels. As the below illustrates, PagSeguro has been tightening its credit exposure in order to mitigate the impact on the business. The unsecured portion is very big and very concerning, it certainly looks like a bomb that may or may not explode.

Credit products (PagSeguro)

So far at least, we can report no explosions. The current loan book is R$2.7BN, with P&L ECL charges naturally ahead of PY, and is trending upwards with every quarter. Presented below is PagSeguro's accounts receivable, note that R$33.2M of this is current cards, and so the ECL is primarily against the remaining balance. Our view would be that the provision looks accurate currently but if things do not improve, we would not be surprised to see 70%+ of the book being at high risk.

A/R (PagSeguro)

FX:

A long-term issue for PagSeguro is FX conversions. PagSeguro generates its earnings in R$ yet is listed on the NYSE and is required to report its USD$ earnings also. This means that the business is susceptible to fluctuations in FX which could impact its reported growth. This has the potential to cause unnecessary negative sentiment around the business if the Real moves adversely to the Dollar. This has been the trend in the last 10 years, although stronger oil prices should support the stabilization of the currency.

FX rate (Google)

Growth opportunity:

The opportunity:

Our view is that the payments, banking, and lending industry in LatAm are a once in a lifetime opportunity. The region has been growing quickly but struggled with destabilizing factors such as corruption. Despite this, the region has marched on and continued to develop, with greater sophistication in industry operations. Brazilians are being lifted out of poverty every day, faster than ever before, and they are starting more and more businesses. Finance is not where it needs to be currently, evidenced by the credit card collateral debacle 2 years ago, but the progress is good. From a consumer perspective, however, they are screaming out for the services PagSeguro provides. To quote our StoneCo (STNE) paper.

StoneCo has found success utilizing technology to challenge the status quo in a country where financial services are known for structural inefficiencies, due to a lack of modernization.

StoneCo here can be substituted for PagSeguro and a year later, the message is still the same. Compounding this is that the traditional banks are operating at a technological deficit, which they have shown an inability to improve relative to the likes of PagSeguro.

From a numbers perspective, only 55% of Brazilians pay with a card, representing a large chunk of growth potential from this avenue alone. The interesting thing is that the majority of Brazil's financial services are equally primitive, with significant opportunities across banking (PagSeguro estimate of value below), insurance, and business support.

card users (PagSeguro) Opportunity in other segments (PagSeguro)

So why PAGS?

We have the opportunity, we now need a vessel to gain. We believe PagSeguro is a great choice because it is showing relative superiority at a level that is impressive for a growing business. This is the most important thing as with the industry closer to infancy than maturity, the risk is complete obsolescence.

The company is not even a banking-first business, yet is the second-largest player in the NeoBank space. Further, having such a substantial banking segment allows for the business to cross-sell services, thus increasing its total addressable market disproportionately. StoneCo looked to replicate this with Banco Inter but failed, giving PAGS a possibly permanent advantage over StoneCo. Not only this but providing a wide range of services allows for diversification benefits, such as subsidizing credit losses during downturns.

Neo Banks (PagSeguro)

Further, the business has grown its users at a rate of 4x in the last 4 periods, with no evidence of a substantial cyclically-adjusted slowdown. When comparing PagSeguro's growth relative to competitors, it outperforms the average.

Number of Users (PagSeguro)

Profitability, which is what we all care about, might be where PagSeguro performs the best. As the below shows, PagSeguro is far more profitable than its peers, while still managing to gain more market share. This is attributable to more than just the pricing mechanism as this data suggests the business is also more operationally efficient.

PagSeguro profitability (PagSeguro)

Financials:

PagSeguro Financials (Tikr Terminal)

As we have previously mentioned, PagSeguro has performed incredibly well since its inception.

Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 61%, as the business both expands its services and more greatly markets its products. The company is far from maturity in any of its core offerings, suggesting impressive double-digit growth is possible in the medium term.

As we hinted at, the company has remained operationally efficient, with S&A expenses increasing at an inferior rate to Revenue. This has allowed the company to achieve margin expansion.

Margins are attractive, with the business seemingly able to achieve a NI margin of c.20% during low-delinquency times and c.5-10% in weaker market conditions. Our only reservation on the P&L is that the business has yet to achieve FCF positivity, driven by its investment in Hub locations.

Moving onto the balance sheet, there is not much to see. The business has been growing its receivables balance but when considered as a % of revenue, the business is far less exposed than in prior periods. The business has raised debt but maintains a net cash balance.

Valuation:

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

We will be completely honest, attempting to value PagSeguro is extremely difficult. Markets seemingly are unable either, pricing a company growing at 10%+, with a NI margin of 10-20%, at 1x Revenue / 12x PE. The reason is unsurprising, investors got burned when these LatAm fintech businesses hit a road bump and their stock prices went through the floor. It is unlikely positive sentiment will return to the business until a normalized level of trading is shown for an extended period of time. The last year and a half have been good and if the coming year can be resilient, we can see price action as early as 2024. If not, things may take longer. However, the upside potential is fantastic. At a mature level, this business can easily trade at 20x PE, a discount to the above peers reflecting country risk. You can currently buy a growing business at a discount to its mature price.

Final thoughts:

PagSeguro is a classic example of a new-age business utilizing technology to disrupt what is an archaic industry with no motivation to innovate. They even exhibit key hallmarks such as offering a huge number of related services, growing incredibly quickly, and having what looks to be a highly profitable future. The difference, however, is that you do not need to pay a ridiculous price for future uncertainty.

The fundamentals of the industry are highly attractive and the market growth potential is evident, with PagSeguro's competitive placing de-risking what is a single bet in a disruptive market. Short-term headwinds are ahead, and our key risk is that ECL balance, but at the end of the day this is likely temporary. The company has the liquidity it needs and can weather an additional 25-50% ECL on its credit book.

If you are considering an investment in foreign growth markets, you must be willing to experience significant volatility in share price. These stocks are not for the faint-hearted and the financial performance can sometimes be equally as wild. My view on things is that if for every 5 years of fantastic growth, we get 1 year of loan book deterioration, the net impact is worth it.