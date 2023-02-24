Jub Job/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I discussed the bull case for clean (and dirty) tankers in a recent article. The sanctions against Russian crude and oil products have added new ton-miles to trade routes, leading to higher freight rates and thus higher profits for tanker companies. Spot rates have decreased in January from the record highs of last December, but are now firming up again after the introduction by the EU on February 5 of a ban against the imports of diesel and other oil products from Russia.

Clean product tanker spot rates (Weekly Tanker Report)

Spot rates are usually mean reverting, but there are arguments to believe that the current dislocations are going to keep rates elevated for the next couple of years. First, it is unlikely that the sanctions against Russia will be removed any time soon, even in the case of a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict. Second, despite the price cap imposed by Western countries, Russian crude continues to flow to the market, in particular to China and India, often trading far above the $60 cap. Demand from refineries remains strong, which is bullish for clean product tanker rates. Third, the orderbook for clean tankers is at historically low levels. This last factor is the most important one in the medium term.

Product tanker deliveries (Banchero Costa)

Hafnia (OTCQX:HAFNF) (HAFNI.OL) is the largest and one of the lowest-cost operators of product and chemical tankers. Good management and a shareholder-friendly policy should command a premium in the future to comparable tanker companies. In any case, Hafnia stock remains undervalued in absolute terms.

The company has recently released its Q4 2022 results. It was a minor miss on the quarter, and guidance for Q1 2023 was also somewhat unexciting. As of this writing, the stock is down almost 6% in Oslo. I believe the market is being irrational, and that the current share price provides an attractive entry point, despite the run-up over the last year. The fundamentals of the clean tanker market in general remain solid, and Hafnia in particular is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the ongoing bull market.

A disclaimer before delving into the quarter's results. Hafnia's main listing is on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The OTC listing (HFIAF) has almost non-existent liquidity. To address this problem, since February 28, the company has begun trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, in New York, under the ticker (OTCQX:HAFNF). It remains to be seen what liquidity will be available there.

A look at Q4 results

Some numbers to keep in mind during the following discussions are that the current price is around NOK 63 per share, the total market capitalization is around $3 billion, and the average broker vessel value is estimated at around $4.2 billion.

An important metric for discussing Hafnia is the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, which is computed as the total net debt divided by the broker vessel value. Based on the revised dividend policy introduced last quarter, the dividend payout ratio has to be at least 50% of net income for LTV ratios larger than 40%, which increases to 60% for LTV between 30% and 40%, to 70% for LTV between 20% and 30%, and to 80% for LTV below 20%.

With increasing spot rates, the value of its ships has increased dramatically during the last year, which means that Hafnia has deleveraged significantly: the LTV ratio was 64% at the end of Q1 2022, but it decreased to 55.7% in Q2 and to 43% in Q3. Now, the company has just announced that the LTV ratio at the end of Q4 stood at 37.2%, which implies that the dividend payout ratio has just increased to 60%. As a result, the company will pay $158.3 million in dividends for the quarter, or $0.3157 per share, which is equivalent to a roughly 20% annualized dividend yield. Dividends are paid quarterly and are not subject to foreign withholding tax.

Hafnia dividend payout ratio (Company presentation Q4 2022)

Apart from its dividend policy (the company has consistently paid out as dividends more than 50% of profits since its IPO, and returned to date 209% to shareholders), another reason why I believe Hafnia should trade at a premium is that its fleet is relatively new and well positioned for the coming environmental regulations. Such considerations are important because eco tankers command higher rates, since they can travel at higher speeds. As testified by the recent delivery of two LR2 vessels equipped with LNG dual fuel engines to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, Hafnia is committed to reach the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Carbon Intensity Targets. The company aims at reducing its carbon intensity on scope 1 emissions by at least 40% by 2028 (compared with a baseline from 2008), and it is already well on track.

IMO Target Carbon Intensity and Hafnia's status (Company presentation Q4 2022)

Turning now to the Q4 financial results, Hafnia reported time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues of $427 million, or -2% compared with the consensus estimate of $435 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $336 million, also -2% compared with consensus of $343 million. EPS was at $0.55 per share, or 2% higher than consensus of $0.54 per share.

The average TCE rate was around $39,300 per day. This should be compared with the average operating cash breakeven, which was around $15,200 per day in 2022. It is projected to fall to $14,200 per day in 2023. Hafnia, therefore, enjoys very high margins at current rates.

Hafnia TCE and OPEX breakdown by segment (Company presentation Q4 2022)

The company is guiding for 71% of the fleet covered for Q1 2023 at an average rate of $36,400 per day. This is slightly below some of the estimates from analysts, but still an exceptionally high number in historical terms.

Improvement in rates (Company presentation Q4 2022)

Assuming that the company manages to achieve comparable rates for the rest of the year, EBITDA for 2023 should be around $1,210 million and net income $960 million, which translates into $575 million in dividends, or a forward dividend yield of 19%.

Conclusions

Conditions are in place for the current tanker bull market to continue over the next 2-3 years. Hafnia is one of the best operators, with a track record of operational excellence and some of the lowest costs in the sector. It is currently trading at a discount of almost 30% to its asset value. Because of the quality of its management and its generous dividend policy, I see no reason why Hafnia should not trade at a premium with respect to other comparable tanker companies, despite not being quoted on a major exchange. The forward dividend yield for 2023 is going to be around 20%, extrapolating from current rates. The generalist investors are not yet piling into the sector, so the stock is cheap, but how long can it remain so?

