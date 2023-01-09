Apple: Take Profits And Move On

Mar. 01, 2023 10:49 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)3 Comments
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Marketplace

Summary

  • Apple's excessive reliance on China for manufacturing and any disruptions due to a lack of components or geopolitical tensions will severely impair its ability to meet demand.
  • The valuation appears elevated if treated as a tech company but close to being in line if considered a consumer name.
  • Apple is a solid company with limited upside potential from current levels, earning the sell rating.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Yiazou Capital Research. Learn More »
Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

Over the past three years, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has provided a decent return to investors of 116%. However, considering the current macro environment and AAPL's valuation, there is limited upside from current levels. A potential valuation headwind in the coming years, given

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
2.73K Followers
Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.