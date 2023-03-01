3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 10:05 AM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.85K Followers

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Russell Johnson - Vice President, Treasury & Investor Relations

Jeffrey Graves - President & Chief Executive Officer

Michael Turner - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Troy Jensen - Lake Street Capital

Danny Eggerichs - Craig-Hallum

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Blake Keating - William Blair

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the 3D Systems Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Russell Johnson, Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

Russell Johnson

Good morning, and welcome to 3D Systems' fourth quarter 2022 conference call. With me on today's call are Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Turner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

The webcast portion of this call contains a slide presentation that we will refer to during the call. Those following along on the phone who wish to access the slide portion of this presentation may do so on the Investor Relations section of our website. For those who have access to streaming portion of the webcast, please be aware that there may be a few seconds delay and that you will not be able to post questions via the web.

The following discussions and responses to your questions reflect management views as of today only and will include forward-looking statements as described on this slide. Actual results may differ materially. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results is included in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.