Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.85K Followers

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gabriel Salas - Investor Relations

Leandro Garcia - Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Dominguez - Chief Financial Officer

Juan Carlos Ortiz - Vice President of Operations

Conference Call Participants

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please note this call is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Gabriel Salas. You may begin.

Gabriel Salas

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Today's discussion will be led by Mr. Leandro Garcia, Chief Executive Officer. Also joining our call today and available for your questions are Mr. Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Juan Carlos Ortiz, Vice President of Operations; Mr. Aldo Massa, Vice President of Business Development and Commercial; Mr. Alejandro Hermoza, Vice President of Sustainability; Mr. Renzo Macher, Vice President of Projects; Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, Geology and Explorations Manager; Mr. Roque Benavides, Chairman; and Mr. Raul Benavides, Director.

Before I hand our call over, let me first touch on a few items. On Buenaventura's website you will find our press release that was posted yesterday after market close. Please note that today's remarks include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions. While management believes that its assumptions, expectations and projections are reasonable in the view of the currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. I encourage you to read the full disclosure concerning forward-looking statements within the earnings results press release issued

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.