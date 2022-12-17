The $3 Million Dividend Growth Portfolio That Could Secure Your Retirement

Summary

  • We start by diving into a just-released survey showing high retirement expectations. Unfortunately, data shows that the average investor is far from prepared.
  • Hence, I present a dividend growth portfolio that comes with decent yields, consistent dividend growth, rock-solid business models, and healthy balance sheets.
  • While multiple paths lead to Rome, I show that investors do not need an ultra-high-paying job or a huge inheritance to prepare for retirement.
  • The goal was also to dive into what makes dividend growth investing so powerful and why it continues to beat the market so consistently.

Smiling man sleeping in a bed covered with dollars

tiero

Introduction

It's time to talk about investment goals. Recently, an article published by Bloomberg gained significant traction due to survey-based research indicating that investors are aiming to accumulate at least $3 million for a comfortable retirement. This article caught my attention

Image

Bloomberg

Image

Bloomberg

Image

Bloomberg

Benefit of saving and investing early

JPMorgan

Image

Nuveen

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

