SPLV: Multi-Month Lows As Defensive Sectors Trade Down

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • Defensive sectors were a safe place in 2022 amid heightened volatility.
  • SPLV, holding a high amount of low-risk areas, has underperformed sharply to start 2023.
  • I see the fund as priced expensively with poor price action.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

It has been a poor start to the year for defensive niches of the stock market. Utilities and Healthcare, specifically, have seen tough times after outperforming in 2022. Consumer Staples stocks are also quite pricey following last year’s bid to the

SPLV: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

SPLV Sector Breakdown: Defensive Sectors Heavy

Invesco

SPLV vs SPY Since 2018: Poor Start to the Year

Stockcharts.com

SPLV Relative Seasonal Returns to the S&P 500

Equity Clock

SPLV: Bullish Falling Wedge Below Key Resistance

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.88K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.