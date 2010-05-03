DVYE: Perpetually Out Of Favor

Summary

  • DVYE invests in high dividend paying companies in emerging markets.
  • The fund sports a 10.1% trailing distribution yield.
  • However, historically, DVYE has delivered negative total returns as it has underperformed the tough Emerging Market asset class.
  • I believe the underperformance is because DVYE skews towards value, whereas Emerging Market investors tend to seek out growth companies. So DVYE's portfolio is perpetually out of favor.

BRICS economy and policies concept : Flags of BRICS or group of five major emerging national economy i.e Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa. BRICS members are all leading developing countries.

William_Potter

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) provides exposure to high dividend paying companies in emerging markets. Although the DVYE ETF pays a high 10.1% trailing distribution yield, the fund has delivered negative total returns on all longer-term time frames

DVYE portfolio characteristics

Figure 1 - DVYE portfolio characteristics (ishares.com)

DVYE geographical weights

Figure 2 - DVYE geographical weights (ishares.com)

DVYE sector weights

Figure 3 - DVYE sector weights (ishares.com)

DVYE historical distribution

Figure 4 - DVYE historical distribution (Seeking Alpha)

DVYE historical returns

Figure 5 - DVYE historical returns (morningstar.com)

EEM historical returns

Figure 6 - EEM historical returns (morningstar.com)

DVYE skew towards value

Figure 7 - DVYE skews towards value (morningstar.com)

DVYE has delivered negative total returns since inception

Figure 8 - DVYE has delivered negative cumulative total returns since inception (Seeking Alpha)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

