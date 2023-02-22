Drew Angerer

The NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) earnings release for FQ4'22 wasn't expected to be that bad, since it delivered 40.05K vehicles in Q4. Those delivery numbers were already known in January when it released its delivery update.

However, what likely surprised investors was NIO's disastrous gross margin for Q4, which demonstrated that its execution in a pretty solid quarter was way below expectations.

NIO posted a total gross margin of 3.9% for Q4, as its vehicle gross margin fell to 6.8%. It came well below Wall Street's estimates of 14.6%, as the company lamented several challenges to its profitability ramp.

Management articulated that subpar gross margin performance was attributed to "lower order forecasts for current generation ES8, ES6, and ET6, and inventory provision and losses on purchase commitment related to those products."

It qualified that adjusting for these headwinds, its normalized vehicle gross margin would have been 13.5%.

Fair enough. We haven't seen NIO posting such low gross margin performance over the past two years. While the execution was unacceptable, we could still give some leeway for the company to prove its ability to execute in subsequent quarters.

However, the critical problem is NIO doesn't seem to have a firm grip on reality and its projections. It culminated in the company overpromising in 2022 as it posted a below-par FQ4 delivery performance. And it's doing it again by stressing that it expects a solid FQ4'23 recovery to bolster its performance for 2023.

The way we see it, it seems NIO is asking investors to give them more time and wait till Q4, and we should be able to see some "tremendous" performance to meet their target.

A sharp analyst at the earnings conference questioned management whether NIO is still on track to meet its 250K full-year delivery guidance.

Management stressed: "We are confident that we can achieve our targets." The company reminded investors that they are well-positioned to launch five products in 2023, which could garner about 20K units each month without including EC6 and EC7.

With four models planned for launch in Q2, the delivery uplift would likely be more significant in H2, suggesting investors need patience.

With NIO guiding for just 32K vehicle deliveries in Q1, the company must post an average quarterly delivery cadence of 72.7K from Q2 to Q4 to meet its target.

With that in mind, NIO management also highlighted that it's confident of recovering its 18% to 20% gross margin by Q4'23, bolstered by more robust profitability from its newer models.

We believe it's a tough call. NIO last posted such gross margins in 2021. However, the company believes it could benefit from the potential downswing in lithium costs, which could add 2% to its vehicle margins per RMB100K per ton fall in lithium prices.

Management highlighted "there's a good chance" lithium carbonate prices could fall back to RMB 200K per ton.

There's some credibility to that prognosis, as China's leading battery maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology or CATL, reportedly offered some automakers recently, including NIO, the opportunity to lock in a price level of RMB200K per ton "for the next three years," if they "commit to purchasing 80% of their batteries from CATL."

With that in mind, it's possible that the disastrous gross margin performance in Q4 could turn out to be a one-off, further boosted by a significant decline in battery raw material costs.

Hence, investors could be looking at a potential inflection point in its profitability ramp, lifting the pessimism moving forward and underpinning the return of buying sentiments.

However, does NIO's price action indicate that the worst could be in?

NIO price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

The bears are still in charge.

We had expected NIO to stage its eventual lows in October and certainly didn't expect the bears to muster sufficient momentum for a re-test that is on the verge of happening.

With that in mind, investors considering bailing out now could end up fleeing at the worst possible moments if the re-test proves to be a false downside breakdown or bear trap.

With NIO oversold and entering a pivotal re-test zone, we prefer to look at the potential for an inflection in NIO 's profitability moving forward.

Hence, the steep selloff since December could prove to be an astute move for investors who share similar optimism to add more exposure.

However, as NIO is a speculative opportunity, investors must be ready to cut losses if the sellers force a decisive breakdown of October lows.

Don't hold the bag if that happens. Leave and move on.

Rating: Speculative Buy (Reiterated).

Note: As with our cautious/speculative ratings, investors must consider appropriate risk management strategies, including pre-defined stop-loss/profit-taking targets, within an appropriate risk exposure.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.