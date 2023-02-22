NIO: Reset Here Or Possibly Bottomless Pit

Mar. 01, 2023 12:59 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO), NIOIF2 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • NIO Inc.'s Q1 delivery guidance comes as a shocker following a catastrophic Q4 2022 gross margin performance that has left investors on edge.
  • CEO William Li & team's dreadful performance has left us utterly stunned and questioning their abilities.
  • Is NIO bracing for a reset quarter, and will the company's fortunes turn around with improved profitability from Q2 onwards?
  • Investors must remain patient, as management's FY23 guidance hints at a gross margin recovery only by FQ4.
  • Investors' patience with NIO is wearing thin, and it's high time the premium EV maker steps up and lives up to its reputation.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Chinese Electric Car Maker NIO Inc. Opens Trading On NYSE On Day Of Company"s IPO

Drew Angerer

The NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) earnings release for FQ4'22 wasn't expected to be that bad, since it delivered 40.05K vehicles in Q4. Those delivery numbers were already known in January when it released its delivery update.

However, what likely

NIO price chart (weekly)

NIO price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Are you looking to strategically enter the market and optimize gains?

Unlock the key to successful growth stock investments with our expert guidance on identifying lower-risk entry points and capitalizing on them for long-term profits. As a member, you'll also gain access to exclusive resources including:

  • 24/7 access to our model portfolios

  • Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster

  • Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas

  • Access to all our charts with specific entry points

  • Real-time chatroom support

  • Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
22.05K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

Unlock the secrets of successful investing with JR Research - led by founder and lead writer JR. Our dedicated team is laser-focused on providing you with the clarity you need to make confident investment decisions.

Transform your investment strategy with our popular marketplace service - specializing in a price-action-based approach to uncovering the opportunities in growth and technology stocks, backed by in-depth fundamental analysis. Plus, stay ahead of the game with our general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.

Improve your returns and stay ahead of the curve with our short- to medium-term stock analysis. We not only identify long-term potential but also seize opportunities to profit from short-term market swings, using a combination of long and short set-ups. Join us and start seeing experiencing the quality of our service today.

My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo







Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.