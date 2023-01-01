Justin Sullivan

Intro

We wrote about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in June of last year post the company's second-quarter earnings when we recommended that investors bought the temporary dip in the stock. Since our last commentary on Gilead, shares have rallied close to the 30% whilst the S&P has lost 4%+ over the same time period. In fact, when one takes Gilead's dividend into account, the total return of the investment comes in at almost 35% over the past 9 months or so. This turns out to be a very attractive 47% return when analyzed over a 12-month period.

Our reasons for our bullishness at the time were the bullish fundamentals in oncology as well as sustained strength in virology. The overall strength of Gilead's base business was also clear to see and the sheer depth of the pipeline across a wide range of indications definitely stacked the odds in favor of more blockbusters to come. Fast forward two quarters and we have seen convincing earnings beats in both Q3 & Q4 of fiscal 2022 reporting normalized EPS of $1.90 & $1.67 respectively.

Whereas much smaller drug companies are up against it (in terms of getting drug approvals) right from the off in order to literally stay alive, Gilead's established business and cash flows attract long-term investors instead of the speculator type we see in unproven biotech plays. At present, for example, long-term investors size up Gilead's growth-profile at present by studying the company's non-GAAP earnings growth potential (which does not include Veklury) due to how Covid treatment has been winding down over time. However, even by discounting Veklury, projecting forward growth rates can be a tricky position especially when we see the uncertainty of the macro-economic picture at present. Will inflation subside? Will the optimum conditions for Biktarvy stack up in fiscal 2023? Can the oncology complex continue its searing growth this coming year?

These questions are obviously unknown at this stage. What we can do however is look at what has been in terms of how cash has been flowing through the company. The dividend is a sound way to get insights into this area as a sustainable growing dividend normally is a sign of fundamental health in a company.

Dividend Yield

Gilead's yield comes in at 3.73% at present when calculated off a forward quarterly run-rate of $0.75 per share. What is interesting here is that despite the strong returns in Gilead over the past 5 years, Gilead's 5-year average dividend yield comes in only slightly higher at 3.9%. Many long-term investors use the dividend yield as a barometer of whether shares are expensive or not. Suffice it to say, we do not see any significant overvaluation here.

Dividend Growth

Although Gilead has a solid 7 years of consecutive dividend growth payouts under its belt, growth has been slowing slightly as we see below. The recent quarterly hike of $0.02 per share to $0.75 is a 2.7% increase which is down from Gilead's 3 & 5-year growth rates respectively. Dividend growth rates are important (especially in times of inflation) as we can readily see if investors' purchasing power is being protected. Regarding Gilead, if we take a conservative view and state that the stock averages a 4% dividend yield going forward which grows at an annual 3% clip, the investor who buys today would have their investment paid off in full in 19 years. If however, Gilead was able to grow its dividend by 6%, that 19 years would convert into 16 years. Something to think about especially in the present environment.

Timeframe Dividend Growth Rate 12-Month 2.82% 3-Year 5.03% 5-Year 7.02% Click to enlarge

Pay-Out Ratio/ Free Cash-Flow

The pay-out ratio gives us the quickest synopsis of whether the dividend is sustainable. Over the past 12 months, 44.4% of Gilead's cash flow has been paid out to shareholders in the form of a dividend payment. Although the payout ratio has risen slightly (5-year average of 38.6%), there is no issue here with respect to lack of affordability. In terms of free cash flow, Gilead finished out fiscal 2022 reporting free cash flow of $6.65 per share off generated operating cash flow of $9.072 billion. Therefore, the price of Gilead's cash flow is more expensive over historical (forward cash multiple of 13.86 compared to a 5-year average of 9.83) but again not significantly overvalued by any stretch of the imagination.

Cash-flow trends, the pay-out ratio, and growth to date only give us insights into what has happened up to now. Analysts who follow Gilead expect earnings to drop by 6% next year before rebounding once more in fiscal 2024. Although that 6% negative growth number has been improving in recent times, what interests investors is the impact temporary negative earnings would have on the financials and specifically the dividend.

Interest Coverage & Debt To Equity Ratios

The interest coverage ratio for example gives us a read on how much of Gilead's EBIT is dropping to the bottom line. The debt-to-equity ratio shows us how much debt Gilead holds as a proportion of its debt. Trends in both metrics are valuable for dividend investors as they demonstrate the company's ability to keep on growing the debt or focus on bringing down the debt. Both metrics incidentally are in better shape now than their corresponding averages over the past five years which is encouraging. Gilead's interest coverage ratio & debt to equity ratio comes in at 11.74 & 122% compared to 5-year averages of 9.14 & 135% respectively. These trends demonstrate sound balance sheet management which gives the company more scope for increasing the dividend especially if interest rates consolidate from here.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, although Gilead's earnings are expected to fall in fiscal 2023, the dividend is well covered by the company's free cash flow at present. Dividend growth rates have slowed in the payout which may be par for the course for some here until earnings growth can once more accelerate to the upside. Let's see what Q1 brings. We look forward to continued coverage.