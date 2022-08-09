sankai

When the Biden Administration took office, plans were rolled out to increase domestic production and to bring manufacturing jobs back home from countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea. The new administration also promised to invest in critical business sectors to ensure national safety while promoting healthy growth and putting taxpayer money to use pursuing national interests. Amid a global semiconductor shortage that impacted many American industries including the automotive sector, the Biden administration was quick to realize the important role played by semiconductors in powering the future. On August 9, 2022, with Bipartisan support, President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 (CHIPS Act) into law, sending semiconductor shares higher with renewed investor enthusiasm regarding the possibility of America dominating the chip sector in the long run. The CHIPS Act aims to invest $52.7 billion in the semiconductor industry, and these investments are meant to build a foundation for the U.S. semiconductor industry to gain an edge over its East Asian counterparts in the next decade. Yesterday (February 28), the U.S. Commerce Department started accepting applications from semiconductor companies seeking funds to construct, expand, or modernize semiconductor production facilities. The Commerce Department will start accepting applications for additional funding opportunities such as constructing R&D facilities later this year.

In this analysis, we will discuss the objectives of the CHIPS ACT, the strings attached to funds disbursed among chipmakers, and the broader implications of this policy on America's future as a global economic powerhouse among other things.

The CHIPS Act: Funding And Objectives

The broad aim of the CHIPS Act is to revitalize domestic manufacturing of semiconductors to enable the U.S. to become a global tech powerhouse by gaining some lost ground in the last two decades with the rise of East Asia as an innovation hub. The Act plans to invest more than $52.7 billion in the next five years to kickstart chip production in the country to support technological innovations such as AI, Machine Learning, and the production of EVs.

Exhibit 1: A breakdown of investments proposed by the CHIPS Act

Forrester

On a more granular level, there are a few identifiable objectives of the Chips Act.

First, the Act aims to position the United States to absorb future shocks in the semiconductor industry by reducing the country's exposure to East Asia. When Covid-19 wreaked havoc in 2022, the U.S., along with other developed nations, was exposed to the risks of a semiconductor shortage resulting from supply-chain challenges. A closer look at the leading-edge logic IC Wafer capacity reveals Taiwan dominated the market in 2021, followed by South Korea and the United States.

Exhibit 2: Leading-edge logic (non-memory) IC wafer capacity

Statista

The increasing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China could have played a major role in the signing of the CHIPS Act as well. Although Taiwan, the market leader, is not an ally of China, it is perfectly possible for China to meddle with shipments from Taiwan to the U.S., which poses a significant threat to the economic growth of America.

From a long-term perspective, America would be better off relying on chips manufactured on its home soil rather than depending on the likes of Taiwan for these critical components that are used in every business sector. Given that East Asia is prone to geopolitical tensions and even natural disasters, it seems surprising that the U.S. allowed things to slip away in the last few decades.

Second, the U.S. wants to secure its position as the world's leading economy, which would be a difficult task if the country does not have access to an unconstrained supply of high-end chips. Semiconductors are regarded as the "new gold" given that the implementation of the latest technological developments such as 5G and AI depends primarily on the availability of chips to support them. If the country loses access to these chips as a consequence of its tensions with China in the future, it would be nearly impossible for the U.S. to remain a global superpower, which would threaten national security as well.

Third, the Biden Administration believes investments in the semiconductor industry will create high-paying jobs, which bodes well for President Biden's stated objective of bringing back jobs to America.

The CHIPS Act was signed into law with a lot of promise and expectations, which are easy to understand. However, the picture gets blurry when we account for the strings attached to proposed investments.

The Strings Attached To Funds

Government funding does not come for free - which is to be expected. The strings attached to CHIPS Act funding have been discussed in detail ever since the signing of the Act last August, but some of these requirements only came to light yesterday. Below is a summary of requirements for companies seeking funds under the program.

Recipients of more than $150 million in funding should share excess earnings from a project (determined as earnings exceeding the applicant's projections above an established threshold) with the U.S. government. Funded companies need to submit workforce development plans including how they are planning to meet Labor's Good Jobs Principles. Companies that receive more than $150 million in funding need to provide child care to workers. Funded companies should sign an agreement prohibiting them from any significant investments involving semiconductor manufacturing capacity expansion in any "foreign country of concern" for 10 years (there are exceptions under certain conditions that are not disclosed). Companies should participate in the National Semiconductor Technology Center which would be established to transfer knowledge and ensure national security. Companies should create opportunities for minority-owned, veteran-owned, and women-owned businesses to participate in the development of funded projects. Companies should demonstrate a commitment to ESG goals by using 100% renewable energy to operate the facilities when available. To build the projects, companies should use iron, steel, and construction materials produced in the United States. CHIPS money cannot be used for share buybacks - which makes total sense - and the program will give preference to applicants who are committed to refraining from buybacks.

These are just some of the notable requirements. To read the full requirements, please visit this web link and then check the summarized pdf documents available in the "key priorities segment".

Risks Associated With The CHIPS Act

At first glance, the CHIPS Act seems like a necessity to promote the healthy growth of the U.S. semiconductor industry. Ever since the dotcom bubble, American semiconductor manufacturers such as Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Intel Corporation (INTC), and Micron Technology (MU) have prioritized building new capacity in East Asia and other parts of the world although they did not have any manufacturing capacity outside of the U.S. until 2000. As illustrated below, chipmakers have doubled down on international investments in recent years.

Exhibit 3: Capacity of leading U.S. semiconductor companies

Center for Security and Emerging Technology

The CHIPS Act aims to reverse this by incentivizing chipmakers to prioritize domestic investments, which seems the right call. That being said, investors will have to keep a close eye on two major risks of this strategy.

First, the CHIPS Act might fail to achieve the expected results because of a too narrow focus on the foundry part of the supply chain. The Act, commendably, focuses on other areas of the supply chain as well but not as much as it does on the designing part. As illustrated below, assembly, packaging, and testing play a huge role in the supply chain.

Exhibit 4: Semiconductor supply chain

Amazon Web Services

China and Taiwan dominate the assembly, packaging, and testing market for semiconductors. As of 2021, these two countries were home to the majority of assembly and testing facilities in the world with the U.S. housing a substantially lower number of plants.

Exhibit 5: Worldwide semiconductor assembly and testing facilities

Semi

If the CHIPS Act fails to distribute investments equally among foundries and ATP facilities, US chipmakers will either be forced to rely on East Asia or lose market share to their Asian counterparts. In either case, taxpayers' money spent on these investments will go in vain.

Second, the strings attached to federal funding could materially increase the cost base of U.S. chipmakers, thereby leading to lower corporate profits. One of the main reasons behind the aggressive Asian expansion of U.S. chipmakers was the cheap but quality labor available in these parts of the world. If the U.S. workforce at these companies increases at a faster pace than their global workforce in the coming years, the operating efficiency will deteriorate. For investors, this will not be a positive outcome.

Third, U.S. chipmakers might have to take capital allocation decisions that are not value accretive to long-term shareholders as a result of limitations on stock buybacks. As a long-term-oriented investor, I prefer buybacks over dividends and in any case, buybacks play an important role in efficiently allocating capital. As an investor, I would be wary of investing in a company with limited capital allocation wiggle room.

Takeaway

The CHIPS Act aims to revitalize the domestic semiconductor industry, and there is a lot to like about this intention. The program, however, carries many execution risks as well. It is perfectly reasonable for federal funds to come with strings attached but some of these requirements may not create value for shareholders of companies that participate in the funding program. More details about these requirements are expected to be released in the future, which is something I am looking forward to. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and Intel have already announced massive investments in Arizona and Texas to attract government funding, and I am keeping a close eye on how these companies approach federal funding in light of new data that is available now.