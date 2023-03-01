IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 12:32 PM ETIVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.86K Followers

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathy Galante - Investor Relations

Glenn Sblendorio - Chief Executive Officer

Pravin Dugel - President

Keith Westby - Chief Operating Officer

David Carroll - Chief Financial Officer

Dhaval Desai - Chief Development Officer

Chris Simms - Chief Commercial Officer

Tony Gibney - Chief Business and Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Annabel Samimy - Stifel

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen

Ellie Merle - UBS

Mike Ulz - Morgan Stanley

Greg Harrison - Bank of America

Eddie Hickman - Guggenheim Securities

Kambiz Yazdi - Jeffries

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the IVERIC Bio Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen only mode [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kathy Galante, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kathy Galante

Good morning. And welcome to IVERIC Bio's conference call. Representing IVERIC Bio today are Glenn Sblendorio, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Pravin Dugel, President; Keith Westby, Chief Operating Officer; David Carroll, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Dhaval Desai, Chief Development Officer; Chris Simms, Chief Commercial Officer; and Tony Gibney, Chief Business and Strategy Officer. I would like to remind you that today we will be making statements relating to our IVERIC Bio's future expectations regarding operational, financial and research and development matters. These statements constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements cover many events and materials that are subject to various risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. I refer you to our SEC filings and in particular to the risk factors included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on November 4, 2022, for a detailed description of the risk factors affecting our business that could cause actual

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.