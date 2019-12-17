SimonSkafar

Investment Thesis

Alcoa's (NYSE:AA) Q4 came in largely as expected. As I had discussed on several occasions, Q4 figures were going to be terrible. Not only was the price of aluminum falling in Q4, but energy prices were so high that it made aluminum production uneconomic.

But both of these aspects have now started to reverse in 2023. Natural gas prices have come down materially, meaning Alcoa's costs will be down compared with Q4. And aluminum prices on the spot market appear to have found a bottom and have started to inflict higher.

I believe that the comparisons with 2022 will become very easy. In hindsight, the risk-reward here is now meaningfully better than when I first got involved and recommended the stock to you at the start of 2022.

I believe that Alcoa is now on an upwards trajectory.

Revenue Growth Rates Will Become Easier in 2023

Alcoa revenue growth rates

The revenue line in Q4 was down 19% y/y. Given that last year's Q4 was up 40% y/y, in most scenarios Alcoa was going to post a negative y/y comparison this time around.

That being said, the setup from here becomes significantly more interesting. And it's not just because Q4 was the most challenging comparison.

In fact, there are three catalysts that will make the next year substantially better for Alcoa.

3 Catalysts Near-Term

Trading Economics

In the first instance, you can see that aluminum prices have clearly bottomed in October 2022. In fact, I believe it's fair to assume that aluminum prices have now started to move higher in the last several weeks.

Secondly, aluminum production is very energy intensive. Using natural gas for its aluminum production.

So, if the business has to embrace high energy costs, together with less revenue as aluminum prices come down, this didn't leave anything for Alcoa's bottom line.

And on this note, there's some bad news and good news. The bad news is that at the current prices of natural gas in Europe, Spain's production is going to remain curtailed and Norway will also struggle.

Also, in Western Australia refineries will be reduced to the lack of cheap energy. Therefore, this means that in 2023, Alcoa will have less volume, and so this will be a 4% headwind to its revenues.

The good news is that aluminum companies outside of the US won't have access to cheap energy that's available in the US. This will create a material price advantage for Alcoa and US peers as compared with aluminum produces outside the US.

Thirdly, as the price of aluminum comes down, Alcoa's working capital would become negative, meaning that it would become a source of cash for the company. Thus, despite everything that could have gone wrong in Q4, the business was still producing cash flows.

Accordingly, even during this downturn, the business didn't burn cash flows. This is very bullish because if a cyclical company can go through a downturn without burning cash flows, that means that its operations are lean, and when the aluminum price improves, it will be able to ooze free cash flow. Indeed, this is the core of my thesis.

Balance Sheet is Very Well Positioned

AA Q4 2022

As you can see above, Alcoa's balance sheet has no significant debt repayments until 2027.

This provides Alcoa with plenty of breathing space. Also, Alcoa holds $1.4 billion of cash on its book, once again providing Alcoa with breathing room.

AA Stock Valuation -- 21x Depressed EPS 2023 Figures

On a trailing basis, Alcoa's adjusted EPS was $4.83. If we were to assume that in 2023, these figures would be cut in half, that would imply that Alcoa in 2023 would make $2.42 of EPS.

This means that Alcoa would be priced at 21x forward earnings. A multiple that on the surface is far from attractive.

However, my whole thesis is that there are three catalysts in the next twelve months that could see 2023 reporting a similar $4 of adjusted EPS, simply that the quarters would be in reverse.

Rather than 2023 starting with strong quarterly results, as in 2022, this time around it would be the opposite. The quarters would start with negative comparisons to 2022, but the comparisons will get progressively better as 2023 progresses.

The Bottom Line

Once conditions improve, Alcoa's EBITDA can return to making close to $2 billion of EBITDA, similar to what it reported in 2021 and 2022. This would put the stock at around 5x EBITDA. This company is not expensive.

Aluminum will see massive uptake in EVs in the coming years. Recall, EVs are required to be lighter than combustion engines, since the limitation of EVs is the distance they can travel without a charge.

Also, a big end market for aluminum is beverage products, which for Alcoa was up in 2022.

Other uses include the construction of warehouses. Aluminum is used in the roofing of large delivery warehouses, since its lightweight and flexible.

AA Q4 2022

In sum, in Q4 Alcoa had everything going against it, with energy input pricing being particularly high, at the same time as aluminum prices tumbling.

I strongly believe that Alcoa is over the worst.