Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 12:33 PM ETSuzano S.A. (SUZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.86K Followers

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Walter Schalka - Chief Executive Officer

Fabio Almeida de Oliveira - Executive Officer of Paper and Packaging

Leonardo Grimaldi - Executive Officer of Commercial Pulp

Aires Galhardo - Executive Officer of Pulp Operation

Marcelo Bacci - CFO, Executive Officer of Finance and IR

Carlos Aníbal de Almeida Jr. - Executive Officer, Forestry, Logistics and Procurement

Luis Renato Costa Bueno - Executive Officer of Consumer Goods and Corporate Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Caio Ribeiro - Bank of America

Daniel Sasson - Itaú BBA

Thiago Lofiego - Bradesco BBI

Rafael Barcellos - Santander

Marcio Farid - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding and welcome to Suzano's Conference Call to discuss the Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022. We would like to inform that all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the presentation that will be addressed by the CEO Mr. Walter Schalka and other executive officers. After the company's remarks are completed, there will be a question-and-answer session when further instructions will be given. [Operator Instructions]

Before proceeding, please be aware that any forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Suzano's management, and on information currently available to the company. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. You should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Suzano and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Now, I would like to turn the floor over to the company's CEO. Please Mr. Walter Schalka, you may proceed.

Walter Schalka

Good morning. Welcome everyone

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.