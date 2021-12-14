Nvidia: Buy The AI Strategy - Not The Rally

Mar. 04, 2023 10:00 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.47K Followers

Summary

  • NVDA has chosen to sell its GPUs to hyperscalers and launch its cloud-native AI-training infrastructure at the same time.
  • This shows that its aggressive R&D investments and SBC expenses were likely worth it, attributed to the company's leading market share in the discrete GPU segment.
  • However, with the stock trading at fair value, investors must proceed with caution in our view, since the AI hype may soon start to fade.
  • The same moderation has been observed with GOOG and MSFT stocks, suggesting potential volatility in the short term.
  • Do not chase this rally.

Abstract Human Face - The Power Of The Mind - Artificial Intelligence, Psychology, Technology

DKosig

We previously covered Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) here, particularly its tailwind for recovery through China's reopening cadence. By diversifying into the IoT and Automotive markets, the management also continued to expand its strategic exposure to many end markets, supporting its premium valuations.

NVDA 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

NVDA 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

BTC Price

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.47K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD, INTC, GOOG, MSFT, META, QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.