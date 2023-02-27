Range Resources: Don't Expect Near-Term Growth But Valuation Still Attractive

Summary

  • Range Resources Corporation posted fairly strong results that include YOY growth despite the recent weakness in natural gas prices.
  • The company posted very solid reserve development as it replaced all the resources that it removed from the ground.
  • Near-term growth prospects are unfortunately limited as the company is not planning production growth and natural gas prices are unlikely to improve.
  • The company continues to improve its balance sheet and it rates among the best companies in the industry in terms of strength.
  • Range Resources Corporation is trading for an attractive valuation today.
Fracking American Shale Well -Eagle Ford Basin Oil

FreezeFrames

On Monday, February 27, 2023, Appalachian-based natural gas producer Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) announced its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite positive, as the company beat the expectations of its

RRC 6-Mo. Chart

Seeking Alpha

Henry Hub Nat. Gas 1-Yr.

Business Insider

RRC 2023 Guidance

Range Resources

RRC Leverage Ratio Over Time

Range Resources

S&P 500 Forward P/E

YCharts

