Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 1:07 PM ETRhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.86K Followers

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Connolly - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

David Meeker - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Chien - Executive Vice President, Head of North America

Yann Mazabraud - Executive Vice President, Head of International

Hunter Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Nadeau - Cowen and Company

Derek Archila - Wells Fargo Securities

Corinne Jenkins - Goldman Sachs

Dae Gon Ha - Stifel

Whitney Ijem - Canaccord Genuity

Michael Higgins - Ladenburg

Joseph Stringer - Needham & Company

Michael Riad - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Connolly, Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

David Connolly

Thank you, Michelle. I'm Dave Connolly, IR here at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. For those of you participating on the conference call, our slides can be accessed and controlled by going to the Investors section on the Investors page of our website at ir.rhythmtx.com. And this morning, we issued a press release that provides our fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results and business update, which is available on our website and as listed on Slide 2.

And as listed on Slide 2 is our agenda. Here with me today in Boston are David Meeker, Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals; Jennifer Chien, Executive Vice President -- Executive Vice President, Head of North America; Hunter Smith, our Chief Financial Officer; and Yann Mazabraud, Executive

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.