Sell Intel And Buy These World-Beater Dividend Blue Chips

Summary

  • Intel Corporation just slashed its dividend by 66%. It was the first dividend cut since the company began paying one 31 years ago.
  • Studies show that dividend cutters historically underperform and have higher volatility to boot. When the dividend is cut, it's time to sell.
  • Intel just confirmed its fundamentals are the worst in at least 31 years.
  • Intel's new lower dividend will cost it $6.3 billion over the next three years and require $12 billion in new debt. Its interest costs will soar by 140%. If we get into a recession, Intel could suspend the dividend entirely.
  • Intel offers 7.7% long-term return potential, while these 2 rivals are thriving hyper-growth chip stocks with excellent management, wide moats, and efficient R&D. They offer 19% to 26% long-term return potential, 2.5X to 3.5X more than Intel.
Owning blue-chip dividend stocks for the long term is the best investment strategy in history.

For the last 50 years, dividend growth blue chips delivered

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DK owns ASML and AVGO in our portfolios.

