Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 1:18 PM ETDine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.86K Followers

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brett Levy - VP, IR & Treasury

John Peyton - CEO

Vance Chang - CFO

Tony Moralejo - President, Applebee’s

Jay D. Johns - President, IHOP

Conference Call Participants

Eric Gonzalez - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Todd Brooks - Benchmark Company

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dine Brands Global Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would like to hand the call over now to Brett Levy, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Brett Levy

Good morning, and welcome to Dine Brands' fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 conference call. I'm Brett Levy, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury for Dine Brands Global, and I’m joined this morning by John Peyton, CEO; Vance Chang, CFO; Tony Moralejo, President of Applebee's; and Jay Johns, President of IHOP.

Please remember our Safe Harbor regarding forward-looking information. During the call, management may discuss information that is forward-looking and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results to be different than those expressed or implied. Please evaluate the forward-looking information in the context of these factors, which are detailed in today's press release and 10-K filing. The forward-looking statements are as of today, and assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements.

We may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described in our press release and also available on Dine

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.