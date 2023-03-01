Canfor Corporation (CFPZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 1:23 PM ETCanfor Corporation (CFPZF), CFP:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.86K Followers

Canfor Corporation (OTCPK:CFPZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Don Kayne - President and Chief Executive Officer, Canfor Corporation

Kevin Edgson - President and Chief Executive Officer, Canfor Pulp

Pat Elliott - Chief Financial Officer, Canfor Corporation and Canfor Pulp and Senior Vice President, Sustainability

Kevin Pankratz - Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Sean Stewart - TD Securities

Sameer Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sylvie. I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Fourth Quarter Analyst Call. [Operator instructions]

During this call, Canfor and Canfor Pulp’s Chief Financial Officer will be referring to a slide presentation that is available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. Also, the companies would like to point out that this call will include forward-looking statements. So please refer to the press releases for the associated risks of such statements.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Don Kayne, Canfor Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Kayne.

Don Kayne

Thank you, Sylvie, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Q4 2022 results conference call. I am going to make a few comments before I turn things over to Kevin Edgson, Canfor Pulp’s President and CEO; and Pat Elliott, Chief Financial Officer of Canfor Corporation and Canfor Pulp and our Senior Vice President of Sustainability. In addition, we are joined by Kevin Pankratz, our Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Before talking about Q4 and 2022, I'd like to begin by acknowledging the very difficult decisions we made to restructure our lumber and pulp operations in British Columbia in January. We have taken

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.