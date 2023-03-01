Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 1:24 PM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL), GSL.PB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.86K Followers

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ian Webber - CEO

Georgios Youroukos - Executive Chairman

Anastasios Psaropoulos - CFO & Treasurer

Thomas Lister - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Robertson - Deutsche Bank

Liam Burke - B. Riley Securities

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Climent Molins - Value Investor's Edge

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Global Ship Lease Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ian Webber, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ship Lease. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Ian Webber

Thank you very much. Good morning, good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the Global Ship Lease fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. The slides that accompany today's presentation are available on our website at www.globalshiplease.com.

Slides 1 -- sorry, Slides 2 and 3 of that presentation, remind you that as normal, today's call may include forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and assumptions, and I, are, by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside of the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to many factors, including those described in the Safe Harbor section of the slide presentation.

We also draw your attention to the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which is for 2021 and was filed with the SEC on March 24, 2022. You can retain this via our website or via the SEC. All of our statements are qualified by these and other disclosures in our reports filed with the SEC. We do not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements.

The reconciliations of the non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.