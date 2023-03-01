Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 1:26 PM ETSurgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.87K Followers

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Doherty – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Wayne DeVeydt – Executive Chairman

Eric Evans – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Rossi – Citigroup

Kevin Fischbeck – Bank of America

Tao Qiu – Stifel

Ben Hendrix – RBC Capital Markets

Bill Sutherland – Benchmark

Lisa Gill – JPMorgan

Gary Taylor – Cowen and Company

Whit Mayo – SVB Securities

Brian Tanquilut – Jefferies

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Surgery Partners, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dave Doherty. Please go ahead, sir.

Dave Doherty

Good morning, and welcome to Surgery Partners' fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. I'm Dave Doherty, the company's CFO. With me today is Eric Evans, CEO; and Wayne DeVeydt, our Executive Chairman. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may impact those statements and could cause actual future results to differ materially from currently projected results are described in this morning's press release and the reports we file with the SEC. The company does not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements.

Additionally, during today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in this morning's press release, which is posted on our website at surgerypartners.com and in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K when filed.

