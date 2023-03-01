Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 1:30 PM ETCaesarstone Ltd. (CSTE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.87K Followers

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad Cray - IR, ICR

Yuval Dagim - CEO

Nahum Trost - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Reuben Garner - The Benchmark Company

Brock Cannon - Stifel

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Caesarstone Limited Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brad Cray from ICR. Thank you, Brad. You may begin.

Brad Cray

Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone on the line. I'm joined by Yuval Dagim, Caesarstone's Chief Executive Officer; and Nahum Trost, Caesarstone's Chief Financial Officer. Certain statements in today's conference call and responses to various questions may constitute forward-looking statements. We caution you that such statements reflect only the company's current expectations and that actual events or results may differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors contained in the company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings with the SEC.

In addition, on this call, the company will make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and constant currency. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the company's fourth quarter 2022 earnings release, which is posted on the company's Investor Relations website.

Thank you. And I would now like to turn the call over to Yuval. Please go ahead.

Yuval Dagim

Thank you, Brad, and good morning, everyone. I'm proud of the entire Caesarstone team's efforts as we finish 2022 with a record full year revenue

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.