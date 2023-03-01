Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 1:33 PM ETImmunocore Holdings plc (IMCR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.86K Followers

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Clayton Robertson - Head of Investor Relations

Bahija Jallal - Chief Executive Officer & Director

Ralph Torbay - Head of Commercial

Brian Di Donato - Chief Financial Officer & Head of Strategy

David Berman - Head of Research & Development

Conference Call Participants

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Patrick Trucchio - H.C. Wainwright

Justin Kim - Oppenheimer

Justin Zelin - BTIG

Peter Lawson - Barclays

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley

Nick Gallo - Goldman Sachs

Ahu Demir - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Immunocore 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Clayton Robertson, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Clayton Robertson

Thank you, Daryl. Welcome to our Q4 and 2022 financial results call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include expectations and plans concerning future events, prospects and performance, including with respect to commercialization, clinical development and trials, regulatory approvals and financial results. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those disclosed in our filings with the SEC. And such statements represent our views only as of the date of this webcast and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We specifically disclaim any obligations to update such statements.

I'm now pleased to introduce Immunocore's CEO, Dr. Bahija Jallal.

Bahija Jallal

Thank you, Clay. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. We're very happy to share an

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.