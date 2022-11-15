filadendron

Back in December, I wrote an article about Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS), highlighting the company as one of my top picks for 2023. Since then, on the back of strong Q4 2022 results, HIMS shares have soared around 60%. The latest quarter demonstrates that revenue growth is not only deteriorating amidst increased economic uncertainty, but accelerating even more. Meanwhile, margins are improving substantially, as the company became Adj. EBITDA profitable for the first time since going public. While investors must remain cautious in light of the increased competition in the industry, I believe that the market opportunity is substantial and could easily fit a few players. My updated target price for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is US$20.86 per share, implying 85% upside to current levels.

Another record quarter with Adj. EBITDA profitability

HIMS' Revenue Consensus vs. Actual (Seeking Alpha)

The Q4’22 report revealed that HIMS remains on its impressive growth trajectory, surpassing yet again both management’s guidance and analysts' expectations. Total revenue for the quarter came at US$167.2M (+97.4% YoY), compared to US$159-162M guidance range and US$161.2M market expectations. The vast majority of sales were done through the online channel (US$161.2M; +106% YoY), while the wholesale channel actually posted 5% YoY lower figure of US$6.0M. However, I’m not particularly worried about the lack of growth in the wholesale channel, as it's lower margin and is more like a marketing tool to bring brand awareness than a moneymaking machine.

Key business metrics (HIMS)

Revenue for 2022 came at US$526.9M (+93.8% YoY), significantly surpassing the initial upper end of guidance of 40% growth, which was given in the beginning of 2022. The growth was supported by both increases in net orders and average value of an order. Total subscribers surpassed the 1M milestone, achieving 87.7% YoY growth.

Operating results (HIMS)

At the same time, efficiencies and economies of scale positively impacted the margins as the gross margin in Q4’22 reached 79%, compared to 73% in Q4’21. For the full year, the gross margin was 78%, compared to 75% in 2021. OPEX also showed considerable improvements as it fell to 86.1% of revenue for Q4’22, compared to 98.8% a year earlier.

HIMS' AEBITDA Guidance vs Actual (in US$M) (HIMS data; compiled by the author)

This helped the company to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability of US$3.9m in Q4’22, compared to negative US$7.1M a year ago. It’s worth mentioning that in terms of Adj. EBITDA, HIMS has exceeded management’s guidance in 8 out of 8 quarters when projections were given. Now the company expects Adj. EBITDA of US$3-6M in Q1’23 and based on the track record, another beat won’t be a surprise.

2023 outlook and guidance

Management’s outlook for 2023 and beyond is based upon continuation of Adj. EBITDA profitability, while maintaining a strong growth profile. The strategy is based on 4 strategic pillars as outlined by the CEO – Andrew Dudum in the conference call:

First, building a trusted brand. Known and respected in every household in the country. Second, developing a leading technology platform that can deliver world-class recommendations efficiently through perpetual improvements with customer feedback. Third, delivering innovative products and personalized services. And fourth, ensuring clinical excellence with each and every patient.

The four main strategic pillars (HIMS)

I really like the focus on customer experience and leveraging new technologies moving forward as this is one of the ways for the company to differentiate itself from the competition and build an even stronger brand.

In terms of numbers, management expects revenue growth for the year to be around 40%, while Adj. EBITDA profitability to be between US$20M and US$30M.

2023 guidance (HIMS)

That being said, I expect the actual result to be even better. Looking at past annual guidance, it was in very similar ranges, yet the actual was nearly double the projections. The strong performance of HIMS in 2022, despite raging inflation and economic uncertainty is a testimonial for a solid demand in the sector as well as excellent execution by HIMS.

revenue growth rate guidance low end guidance high end actual 2021 31% 38% 83% 2022 34% 40% 94% 2023 39% 43% ? Click to enlarge

*HIMS data compiled by the author.

Competition risk

The biggest threat to HIMS business is the low barriers of entry in the industry. Some market participants are particularly worried about Amazon.com, Inc.’s (AMZN) entrance in the space with the launch of a virtual healthcare clinic. While competition, especially from a company with billions of dollars in available resources, shouldn’t be dismissed, it’s important to note that this is not the first attempt of Amazon to enter the telehealth space. A few year ago, a telehealth service which was intended mainly for corporate clients to offer to their employees – Amazon Care was launched. However, it was not very successful, judging by the fact that it was subsequently shut down in 2022.

Telehealth market outlook (Precedence Research)

The good thing about telehealth is that it’s quite a new concept and the potential market opportunity is huge as projections indicate market size of hundreds of billions of US$. Such scale will more than likely allow for multiple players to service customers. And the fact that HIMS is one of the first-movers, already building its brand and considerable subscriber base, puts the company in a good position.

Valuation

I valued the company using a discounted cash flow ("DCF") model. My revenue growth assumption for 2023 is 60% – considerably higher by management’s guidance of approximately 40%, but given the historic track record of low-balling guidance and then overdelivering it seems reasonable. Margins are expected to continue improving, on the back of growing repeat customer revenue and solid retention rates.

DCF valuation (author's own assumptions)

The discount rate that I used is based on Damodaran’s implied ERP for March’23 of 4.78% and unlevered beta of the Healthcare Information and Technology sector of 1.33. While, the 10-y bond yield is below 4% at the moment, as the yield curve is inverted, I used the higher 4.75% FED funds rate. This resulted in a discount rate of 11.1%. After accounting for HIMS’ net cash position, the FV per share calculation indicated a target price of US$20.86 or 85% higher than the current level of US$11.27. To make the calculations more robust, I added a sensitivity analysis to the discount rate and the terminal growth rate.

Sensitivity Analysis (Author's own calculations)

When it comes to potential upside triggers, a possible one could be a potential takeover offer. As big players like Amazon are entering the space, HIMS’ established subscriber base of 1M+ members and developed marketing and sales channels could be an attractive way for a newcomer to enter the telehealth space fast, without the need to start from scratch. The other important factor is the performance of the company. If the track record of exceeding guidance and market expectations continues going forward, the share price should follow.

Conclusion

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is on an impressive growth trajectory, surpassing both management’s guidance and market expectations. The company achieved a major milestone in Q4’22 as it become profitable of Adj. EVITDA basis. This significantly reduces the risk of dilution, which is very positive in the current environment of rising cost of capital.

While 2023 guidance looks ambitious, based on the historical track record and the huge market opportunity in telehealth, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. could exceed substantially the projections yet again. My estimate for FV per share is US$20.86, implying 85% upside for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to current levels.