Eaton Continues To Leverage Some Of The Best End-Market Opportunities In The Industrial Space

Mar. 01, 2023 3:15 PM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)ABB, BWA, DAN, HON, HUBB, NVT
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.6K Followers

Summary

  • Eaton's fourth quarter results were largely in line with expectations, but included above-average revenue growth and good margin leverage.
  • The Electrical business has a robust pipeline of business (backlog up nearly 100% in the Americas) on building retrofits, grid upgrades, and charging infrastructure growth.
  • Eaton has excellent long-term leverage to automation, renewable power, and data traffic through its Electrical business, as well as leverage to aerospace and e-vehicle growth.
  • The worst I can say about Eaton is that the valuation already factors in a lot of the good news, but the multi-year end-market outlook is among the best in the sector.
Electrical switchgear,Industrial electrical switch panel at substation in industrial zone at power plant

ETAJOE/iStock via Getty Images

Looking at, and for, industrials with the best exposure to long-term growth opportunities, it’s hard to do better than Eaton (NYSE:ETN). Growth in automation, building energy efficiency, and renewable energy will feed the company’s electrical business, as will ongoing growth in

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.6K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABB, BWA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.