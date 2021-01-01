First Look At Global X Hydrogen ETF

Mar. 01, 2023 3:18 PM ETGlobal X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR)
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
267 Followers

Summary

  • Although there are a lot of options for investors in the clean energy space, it is quite limited for investors in the hydrogen space.
  • The industry is still in the concept phase, and individual hydrogen names have a lot of volatility.
  • A diversified ETF strategy using Global X Hydrogen ETF is the most appropriate option for most individual investors who lack expertise in the technology.

Hydrogen energy storage gas tank for clean electricity solar and wind turbine facility.

Vanit Janthra

Background on the Industry

The energy industry is undergoing a significant transformation as the world shifts toward more sustainable and environmentally-friendly sources of energy. This is a big known by now. But the number of options for achieving this

Phases of adoption for different technologies

Phases of Adoption - Hydrogen is still in the very early stages of adoption (Global X ETF website)

All hydrogen holdings of the HYDR ETF

All holdings of the HYDR (Global X ETF website)

Sector breakdown of HYDR components

Global X ETF website

Country breakdown of HYDR components

Global X ETF Website

Chart
Data by YCharts

Global progress of Hydrogen (Canada, India, US, EMEA, China, South Korea etc.)

Progress Summary of different countries on Hydrogen aspect (Global X ETF Website)

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
267 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.