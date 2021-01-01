IQVIA: Expect Margins To Continue Expanding

Mar. 01, 2023 3:21 PM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
116 Followers

Summary

  • Despite a weak outlook for 2023 due to macro factors, IQV's revenue and EPS for Q4 2022 were better than expected.
  • IQV is facing wage inflation pressures due to recruiting highly sought-after talent.
  • I am recommending to go long on the basis of expected margin expansion (driving earnings growth).

Doctor, researcher or scientist browsing the internet on a tablet for information while working at a lab, science facility or hospital. Expert, medical professional or surgeon searching the internet

Sean Anthony Eddy

Recommendation

While IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) revenue and EPS were ahead of estimates, the company's outlook for 2023 was below expectations. For 4Q22, R&DS grew by 5.9% on a reported basis and management mentioned a healthy demand, pushing R&DS bookings to $3.1

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
116 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.