Pan American Silver: You Will Need Patience With This One, But It Will Come

Summary

  • PAAS reported a loss per share of $0.82 in the fourth quarter of 2022, or $172.76 million, compared to an income of $0.07 a year ago.
  • Pan American produced 552.5K Au ounces and 18.456 Moz in 2022. The company said the consolidated silver production in 2022 was within the revised guidance range.
  • PAAS is transforming. The acquisition of Yamana Gold is to be finalized in 1Q23.
  • I recommend accumulating PAAS at or between $14.7 and $14.3, with possible lower support at $13.50.
Gold and silver bars

Inok

Introduction

Vancouver-based Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 22, 2023.

Note: I have been covering PAAS regularly quarterly since June 2019. This article is an update of my preceding article, published

Table Map

PAAS Assets presentation after the acquisition of Yamana Gold (PAAS Presentation)

Table

PAAS 4Q22 highlights (PAAS Presentation)

Table

PAAS Escobal (PAAS Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

PAAS Yearly Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

PAAS Gold, Silver, and Copper 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

PAAS Quarterly gold and silver production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

PAAS Production per mine in 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

PAAS 4Q22 Production by-product metals (Fun Trading)

Table

PAAS Escobal re-opening schedule Phase 1 to 4 (PAAS Presentation)

Chart

PAAS Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

PAAS Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

PAAS Quarterly Debt versus Cash history (Fun Trading)

Table

PAAS Balance sheet as of December 31, 2022. (PAAS Presentation)

Table

PAAS Debt profile pro forma after AUY acquisition (PAAS Presentation)

Chart

PAAS TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Comments (4)

