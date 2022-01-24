Inok

Introduction

Vancouver-based Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 22, 2023.

Note: I have been covering PAAS regularly quarterly since June 2019. This article is an update of my preceding article, published on January 24, 2022.

The most significant event in this quarter is the acquisition of Yamana Gold, which will be finalized in 1Q23. It is a substantial transformation in scale which is well explained in the Map presentation below:

PAAS Assets presentation after the acquisition of Yamana Gold (PAAS Presentation)

PAAS is about to transform into a more prominent company with a strong presence in South America. Revenue and production are expected to get bigger. However, the transformation is still controversial about how beneficial it will be for PAAS shareholders.

Note: After the merger, silver production is expected to increase by 63% and gold production by 104%.

1 - 4Q22 and full-year 2022 results snapshot

PAAS reported a loss per share of $0.82 in the fourth quarter of 2022, or $172.76 million, compared to an income of $0.07 a year ago.

Pan American Silver's revenues were down 11.1% year-over-year to $375.47 million in 4Q22.

Pan American produced 552.5K Au ounces and 18.456 Moz in 2022. The company said the consolidated silver production in 2022 was within the revised guidance range of 18.0 million to 18.5 million ounces provided on November 9, 2022, and only modestly below the original guidance of 19.0 million to 20.5 million ounces provided on February 23, 2022.

PAAS 4Q22 highlights (PAAS Presentation)

Michael Steinmann, President, and Chief Executive Officer said in the conference call:

Gold production in the fourth quarter was the second highest on record, driven by back-end loaded production from Shahuindo and La Arena as we had expected and communicated. Both silver and gold production were impacted by reserve grade shortfalls in Phase 9b of the open pit at the Dolores mine while silver production was further impacted by mine sequencing into lower silver grade stopes at La Colorada in the second half of 2022.

2 - Investment thesis

PAAS is a long-term investment in the gold and silver segment. However, the overall performance of the stock in 2022 has been quite depressing, and the gold and silver miners may be struggling in 2023 due to a hawkish Fed policy and a strong US dollar.

The company is about to get bigger, with the completion of the Yamana Gold acquisition imminent, which will significantly impact PAAS's balance sheet in 2023.

The potential re-opening of Escobal is a non-negligible potential by the end of 2023 or H1 2024.

PAAS Escobal (PAAS Presentation)

Thus, it is a tough call for most gold and silver miners who depend on gold and silver prices.

Because of a highly volatile environment in this sector, your investment in PAAS must include short-term trading using the LIFO method to turn it profitable and, above all, less risky.

The solution is to trade PAAS short-term LIFO using at least 50%-60% of your entire position while keeping a core long-term position for an eventual much higher target.

This two-level strategy is recommended in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner," I believe it is the most rewarding way to profit.

3 - Stock performance

PAAS suffered a steep selloff since January and is now down 36% on a one-year basis. PAAS continues underperforming both iShares Silver Trust (SLV) and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX).

Data by YCharts

PAAS - Balance Sheet and Production History Until 4Q22 - The Raw Numbers

Pan American Silver 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Total revenue in $ Million 422.17 439.89 340.47 338.89 375.47 Net income in $ Million 14.04 76.52 -173.98 -71.53 -172.76 EBITDA $ Million 120.10 173.69 -91.42 9.82 -71.69 EPS diluted in $/share 0.07 0.36 -0.83 -0.34 -0.82 Operating cash flow in $ Million 118.10 68.76 20.84 54.42 -112.10 CapEx in $ Million 70.15 61.45 71.80 69.07 72.36 Free cash flow in $ Million 47.95 7.30 -50.97* -14.66 -184.46 Total cash $ Million 335.27 326.29 241.26 187.17 142.34 Total debt in $ Million 45.86 47.05 63.22 68.47 226.8 Dividend per share in $ 0.12 0.12 0.11 0.11 0.10 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 210.45 210.55 210.51 210.53 210.57 Gold/Silver Production 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Gold production K Oz 156.7 131.0 128.3 128.8 164.4 Silver production M oz 5.276 4.619 4.537 4.537 4.763 AISC $/Oz by-product Silver 13.57 13.41 17.30 17.97 17.79 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,792 1,880 1,850 1,705 1,736 Silver price realized $/Oz 23.33 24.03 22.03 18.72 21.17 Click to enlarge

Data Source: Company filings

* Total debt is calculated as the total current and non-current portions of long-term debt, finance lease liabilities, and loans payable.

Note: Michael Steinmann, President, and Chief Executive Officer said in the press release:

Transaction related costs of $157.3 million were expensed in Q4 2022, and are accounted for in our earnings and cash flow statements for the period, while the remainder of Transaction closing costs are expected to be recorded in Q1 2023. Following the completion of the Transaction, expected in Q1 2023, Pan American will be a markedly different company.

Part 1 - Fourth Quarter and Full-year Gold and Silver Production Commentary

1 - 2022 gold and silver production

Pan American produced 552.5K Au ounces and 18.456 Moz in 2022. Gold production was down 4.6%, and silver production was down 3.8% YoY. Production was within production guidance.

PAAS Yearly Production history (Fun Trading)

Also, Pan American Silver produces lead, zinc, and copper.

2022 production of zinc was 38K tonnes

2022 production of lead was 18K tonnes

2022 production of copper was 5K tonnes

The company said the consolidated silver production in 2022 was within the revised guidance range of 18.0 million to 18.5 million ounces provided on November 9, 2022, and only modestly below the original guidance of 19.0 million to 20.5 million ounces provided on February 23, 2022.

Also, the consolidated gold production in 2022 was 552.5K Oz, within the original guidance range of 550.0K to 605.0K ounces provided on February 23, 2022.

2 - Gold, silver, and copper prices

Silver and Copper are still underperforming gold, as we can see below:

PAAS Gold, Silver, and Copper 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Gold and silver prices are highly contingent on the Fed's next interest rate decision.

The consensus amongst analysts is that the Fed will increase interest rates by 25 points two more times in 2023, showing that the Fed is turning hawkish again, which is bad news for gold and silver.

The recent job numbers and a risk of renewed inflationary pressures killed the nascent gold rally in January.

3 - Fourth quarter of 2022 production of gold and silver and details per mine

PAAS Quarterly gold and silver production history (Fun Trading)

The fourth quarter production was 164.4K Au ounces and 4.763 million Ag ounces. It was a good quarter of production, especially for gold, which was up YoY and sequentially, as shown in the chart above.

PAAS is producing gold and silver from eight mines indicated below:

PAAS Production per mine in 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Shahuindo and La Arena gold mines performed sequentially well, with increased production of 38.4% and 68.4%, respectively.

PAAS also produces by-product metals (zinc, lead, and copper). Production per metal is indicated below:

PAAS 4Q22 Production by-product metals (Fun Trading)

3 - The contingent value right trading under PAASF

The contingent value right is attached to the Escobal mine's uncertain re-opening. Progress is slow but looks somewhat positive.

The recent presentation indicates a clear path to production in the not-so-distant future. However, it will probably take over a year or more before Escobal can re-open.

Phase 1 has been completed successfully, and Phase 2 is underway. Phase 2 is the most sensitive and is led by the Ministry of Energy and Mines. I have no doubt this process will allow PAAS to restart Escobal.

PAAS Escobal re-opening schedule Phase 1 to 4 (PAAS Presentation)

Part 2 - Pan American Silver: Financial Analysis

1 - Total revenue was $375.47 million in 4Q22

PAAS Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

The Canadian company reported a fourth quarter loss of $172.76 million ($0.82 earnings per diluted share). This compares to a net income of $14.04 million or $0.07 per share in 4Q21. In the press release:

In Q4 2022, the Company incurred $157.3 million in expenses related to the Transaction, primarily attributable to the Company advancing $150.0 million to Yamana toward the termination fee paid by Yamana to Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields") in connection with the now terminated arrangement agreement between Yamana and Gold Fields.

Revenues were $375.47 million in 4Q22, down 11.1% from last year's quarter. Revenues in 4Q22 excluded finished goods inventory build-ups of 418K Ag Oz and 17K Au ounces.

The adjusted loss was $4.8 million or $0.02 basic adjusted earnings per share.

CapEx totaled $290.4 million in 2022, comprising $223.8 million of sustaining CapEx and $66.6 million of project CapEx, primarily directed to the La Colorada Skarn project. Total capital expenditures were within the 2022 Original Operating Outlook.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss estimated at $184.46 million in 4Q22

PAAS Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operation minus CapEx.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow is a loss of $242.79 million, with a loss estimated at $184.46 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share in 4Q22.

3 - Total cash was $142.34 million, and total debt was $226.8 million in 4Q22. Good profile

PAAS Quarterly Debt versus Cash history (Fun Trading)

As of September 30, 2022, the company had cash and short-term investment balances of $187.17 million. The total debt, including equipment leases, is $68.47 million. Available liquidity is $653.1 million.

PAAS has $500.0 million available under its revolving credit facility.

PAAS Balance sheet as of December 31, 2022. (PAAS Presentation)

After the merger: PAAS assumes Yamana's obligations concerning its August 2021 senior notes with an outstanding balance of $500 million and interest rate of 2.63% due in August 2031 and the December 2017 senior notes with an outstanding balance of $282.9 million and interest rate of 4.625% due in December 2027. Total debt, including lease liabilities, will be $851 million.

PAAS Debt profile pro forma after AUY acquisition (PAAS Presentation)

Note in the press release:

Pan American sold its remaining interest in Maverix Metals Inc. ("MMX") in January 2023, following the acquisition by Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. of all the outstanding common shares of MMX for share and cash consideration. Pan American realized net proceeds of $105.3 million on the sale of its shareholdings, which represented approximately 17.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of MMX.

Part 3 - Technical Analysis And Commentary

PAAS TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

PAAS forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $15.65 and support at $14.40. The descending triangle pattern is a bearish continuation pattern.

The strategy is to trade about 50%-60% of your position LIFO and keep a core long-term for a retest of $30 and above.

I recommend accumulating PAAS at or between $14.7 and $14.3, with possible lower support at $13.50. Conversely, I suggest selling about 50% of your position, between $15.5 and $16.50, with possible higher resistance at $17.25.

If the gold price turns bullish in the next few weeks, PAAS could eventually reach $20. It will depend mainly on the Fed decision for 2023. The recent data suggest a strong economy with inflationary pressures, which are growing again. It is not a perfect setting for a bullish gold outlook.

Watch gold and silver prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.