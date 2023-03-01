Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 3:03 PM ETItaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.87K Followers

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gabriel Moura - CEO

Rodrigo Couto - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Juan Recalde - Scotiabank

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Itaú Corpbanca Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

And I will now turn the conference over to Rodrigo Couto, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.

Rodrigo Couto

Good morning. Thank you for joining our conference call for the fourth quarter of 2022. I would like to remind you that our remarks maintain forward-looking information, and our actual results could differ materially from what is discussed in this presentation. I would also like to draw your attention to the financial information included in this management discussion and analysis presentation, which is based on our managerial model in which we adjust for non-recurring events and the apply managerial criteria to disclose our income statements.

Please remember that since the first quarter of 2019, we are presenting our income statement in the same manner as you do in service. This managerial financial model reflects how we measure, analyze and discuss our financial results by segregating; one, commercial performance; two, financial risk management; three, credit risk management; and fourth, cost efficiency. We believe that this form of presenting our results will give you a clear and better view of how our performance from these different perspectives. Please refer to Pages 9 to 12 of our MD&A reports for further analysis.

Now Mr. Gabriel Moura, our CEO, will continue with the presentation.

Gabriel Moura

Thank you, Rodrigo. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this fourth quarter 2022 conference call. Today, we will update

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.