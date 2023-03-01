Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 3:03 PM ETDycom Industries, Inc. (DY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.87K Followers

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Urness - Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Steven Nielsen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew DeFerrari - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Fisher - UBS

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Noelle Dilts - Stifel

Christian Schwab - Craig Hallum

Alex Rygiel - B. Riley

Alan Mitrani - Sylvan Lake Asset Management

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dycom Industries’ Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mr. Steven Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Steven Nielsen

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending this conference call to review our fourth quarter fiscal 2023 results. Going to Slide 2. During this call, we will be referring to a slide presentation which can be found on our website's Investor Center main page. Relevant slides will be identified by number throughout our presentation. Today, we have on the call Drew DeFerrari, our Chief Financial Officer; and Ryan Urness, our General Counsel.

Now, I will turn the call over to Ryan Urness.

Ryan Urness

Thank you, Steve. All forward-looking statements made during this conference call are provided pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all comments reflecting expectations, assumptions or beliefs about future events or performance that do not relate solely to historical periods. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from current projections, including those risks described in our annual

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.