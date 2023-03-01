National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 3:05 PM ETNational Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.87K Followers

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Caitlin Churchill - Investor Relations

Reade Fahs - Chief Executive Officer

Melissa Rasmussen - Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Moore - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Lasser - UBS

Sam Reid - Wells Fargo

Adrienne Yih - Barclays

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Taji Phillips - Jefferies

Dylan Carden - William Blair

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2022 National Vision Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Caitlin Churchill, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Caitlin Churchill

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to National Vision's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Joining me on the call today are Reade Fahs, CEO; Melissa Rasmussen, CFO; Patrick Moore, COO, is also with us and will be available during the Q&A portion of the call.

Our earnings release issued this morning and the presentation, which will be referenced during the call are both available on the Investors section of our website nationalvision.com. And a replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the Investors page after the call.

Before we begin, let me remind you that our earnings materials and today's presentation include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, the factors identified in the release and our filings

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.