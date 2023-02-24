morgan23

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is becoming a strong multiple brand company with solid growth prospects ahead. With the Crocs brand proving its staying power, the stock looks cheap trading at only 9x EBITDA and a 11x forward PE.

Company Profile

CROX designs, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for women, men, and children under the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands. The company is known for the molded clog silhouette of its namesake brand. However, the Crocs brand also features other types of footwear including wedges, sandals, flips, and slides. The company also sells charms that can be attached to the shoes.

Most Crocs shoes are made of a proprietary material called Croslite. The company says the material makes its shoes soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking, and odor-resistant.

Last year, the company acquired the HEYDUDE brand. The brand sells casual shoes with a flex-and-fold outsole and ergonomic insole.

CROX sells its shoes both directly and through the wholesale channel. On the direct-to-consumer side, it operates full-price retail locations, outlets, e-commerce websites, and store-in-store locations. At the end of 2022, it had 340 Crocs stores and 5 HEYDUDE locations. 82 of the Crocs store were full-price stores.

The company also distributes its footwear through brick-and-mortar retailers, e-tailers, and distributors in certain countries. Approximately 55% of its sales come through the wholesale channel.

Opportunities

Product extensions and innovation in its core product areas is one of CROX’s biggest opportunities. The key, though, is for the company to stay in its lane of expertise. Over a decade ago, the company made the mistake of overextending itself into categories where it could not compete, such as leather boots and golf shoes. Today, the focus is on line expansions within its core areas, with a particular focus on sandals.

CROX already does well in the sandal market, generating $310 million in 2022 revenue in the category. However, that is still small compared to its clog revenue. Sandals is a large adjacent market that the company can attack more aggressively. CROX plans to introduce new sandal styles backed by a significant increase in sandal-specific marketing.

On its Q4 earnings call, CEO Andrew Rees said:

“Sandals, an important growth initiative for Crocs, allowing us to extend into the adjacent $30 billion global sandal category, where we believe our molded technologies, accessible price points, strong go-to-market will allow us to compete effectively in a relatively fragmented market. The category also provides an additional entry point to the Crocs brand for consumers who may not choose to engage with the clog..." “Within Sandals, we refined our focus on 4 subcategories: Everyday, Style, Street/Sport and Adventure. The Everyday category offers broad-reaching classics for everyone and includes our personalizable slides, 2 straps and flips. Our Style category is female-centric, trend-driven and includes styles such as the Brooklyn, Crush and Mega Crush. Our Street/Sport category is rooted in street style with a focus on him, but inclusive of her and includes our new Echo and Mellow franchises. Finally, our Adventure category has functional design for the whole family and includes our All-Terrain and Swiftwater franchises.”

Given how closely sandals are to its core product, this seems like a great category to focus on, especially since it's a huge market. Meanwhile, the company has a large enough sales base in the category where it's also worth a heavy marketing investment.

In addition to sandals, CROX plans other product innovations and to market its brand heavily through partnerships with celebrities, mega brands, and licenses. This strategy has worked well in the past, and its collaboration with Post-Malone was a huge success. Through collaborations, CROX has also been able to gain a foothold into the luxury market. Its Crocs x Salehe Bembury clogs were the 10th hottest luxury product in Q4 according to Lyst.

Discussing CROX’s marketing in its recent earnings call, Rees said:

“We will invest in a record amount of marketing dollars over $200 million to drive the Crocs brand relevance, amplifying our products and engaging new and existing consumers. This will be achieved by maintaining our digitally led and social first approach to engage consumers through digital first drops, social innovation and brand ambassadors."

CROX's use of celebrity and brand collaborations is what in many ways I think helped turn the brand around. It can continue to push the envelope here to grow the business.

International growth is another opportunity for CROX. The company’s international growth has been strong with 8-straight quarters of double-digit growth. However, the company says that its international penetration is only a third of the U.S. CROX plans to continue to drive clog penetration in these markets, but also focus on sandals in key markets such as India and Southeast Asia.

The company also seems excited about China, where it repositioned the brand in 2021 and has since invested in marketing to build up brand awareness. Covid lock-downs have restrained sales, but with the country beginning to re-open, CROX has high hopes to build off of what is a lower revenue base.

China and India are great geographic regions to expand into. China is known for its affinity with brands, and Crocs has elevated its brand through its celebrity and luxury brand collaboration, making it a great market to attack. India, meanwhile, is a big sandal market, just the areas CROX is looking to further penetrate.

Growing the HEYDUDE brand is also another opportunity. It’s an almost $1 billion brand, so it’s not small, and it’s been growing strongly, with a 70% sales increase in 2022. That was way ahead of initial expectations for $700-$750 million in 2022 revenue that the company laid out at the time of the acquisition.

Throw HEYDUDE into the CROX marketing machine along with its sourcing and third-party manufacturing connections, and this is brand that can profitably grow. The 2022 growth already shows this at work. The company paid $2.5 billion for the brand at the end of 2021 for about a 15x multiple, implying about $170 million in trailing EBITDA at the time. Keeping the same EBITDA margin, 2022 EBITDA for the brand would be up to around $295 million.

Risks

For a shoe that has often been called comfortable but ugly, CROX certainly faces fashion risk. A decade ago, the brand looked like it was a fad that started to wear out its welcome. However, it has made a resurgence and is more popular than ever. But with Crocs being cool, it also brings the risk that one day they may not be, as consumers can be fickle when it comes to fashion.

The macro backdrop is a risk for most apparel companies. Retail execs have generally struck a cautious tone about the consumer this earnings season. CROX said it has built some conservatism into guidance, especially for the second half of 2023, but if the economy turns, it could certainly impact the company more than expected.

CROX has made mistakes in the past, overdiversifying its product offerings and growing its store base too quickly. Those mistakes look like they are in the past, but it does show some of the risks that can occur.

Valuation

CROX trades around 9.2x the 2023 consensus EBITDA of $1.09 billion and 8.5x the 2024 consensus of $1.175 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of 11x the 2023 consensus of $11.22. Based on 2024 analyst estimates of $12.79, it trades at just above 9.5x.

CROC is projected to growth its revenue 12.5% in 2023 and over 10% in 2024.

Comparatively, fellow popular footwear brand Deckers Outdoor (DECK), the make of the UGG brand, trades at nearly 13x FY24 (ending March) EBITDA of $786.7 million and a forward PE of 19x. DECK is expected to grow its revenue 11.7% in FY24.

I view DECK as the best comp for CROX, but I think CROX has a little better sales momentum at this time. As such, I think it should trade at least to a similar multiple to the UGG maker.

Conclusion

Crocs are once again popular, and have really shown their staying power as a hot brand over the last several years. The company has done a great job keeping the brand in the spotlight through celebrity and luxury brand collaborations.

Meanwhile, I like the brand’s push into the sandal category. The HEYDUDE acquisition also looks like a good one. Sales are going well and CROX still has operational improvements and marketing pushes that can further enhance the brand.

Trading at around only 9x EBITDA, the stock looks cheap for what is becoming a multi-brand footwear company that has proven its staying power. I think the stock has upside to over $200, which would be a 12.5x multiple on 2024 EBITDA.