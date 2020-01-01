FBCV: Outperforming Blue Chip Value ETF Deserves A Closer Look

Mar. 01, 2023 4:13 PM ETFidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV)FBCG
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • FBCV invests in value stocks through an actively-managed, fundamentals-based strategy.
  • The fund has been able to outperform its benchmark since 2020.
  • FBCV is a good option for investors as a core long-term portfolio holding.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Business Conference Call Woman Analyzing Financial Figures

Mlenny/E+ via Getty Images

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) invests in companies recognized as leaders in their industries and undervalued according to the portfolio management team at Fidelity. The idea here is that by focusing on high-quality companies

Chart
Data by YCharts

FBCV metrics

source: Fidelity

FBCV metrics

source: Fidelity

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.42K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.