PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 3:20 PM ETPAR Technology Corporation (PAR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.87K Followers

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Byrnes - SVP-Business Development

Savneet Singh - CEO and President

Bryan Menar - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Will Nance - Goldman Sachs

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Kyle Peterson - Needham and Company

Adam Wyden - ADW Capital

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the PAR Technologies Fiscal Year 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chris Byrnes, Senior Vice President of Business Development. Please go ahead.

Chris Byrnes

Thank you, Catherine, and good morning to everyone. I'd also like to welcome you today to the call for PAR's 2022 fourth quarter and year-end financial results review. The complete disclosure of our results can be found in our press release issued this morning as well as in our related Form 8-K furnished to the SEC. To access the press release and the financial details, please see the Investor Relations and News section of our website at www.partech.com.

At this time, I'd like to take care of certain details in regards to the call this morning. Participants on the call should be aware that we are recording the call this morning, and it will be available for playback. If you ask a question, it will be included in both our live conference and any future use of the recording.

I'd also like to remind participants that this conference call includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations based on currently available data. However, actual results are subject to future events and uncertainties. The information on this conference call

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.