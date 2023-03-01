Federal Signal Corp (FSS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 3:21 PM ETFederal Signal Corporation (FSS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.87K Followers

Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ian Hudson - SVP & CFO

Jennifer Sherman - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Michael Shlisky - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Felix Boeschen - Raymond James & Associates

Gregory Burns - Sidoti & Company

David Storms - Stonegate Capital Markets

Walter Liptak - Seaport Research Partners

Christopher Moore - CJS Securities

Robert Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Federal Signal Corporation Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ian Hudson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Ian Hudson

Good morning, and welcome to Federal Signal's fourth quarter conference call. I'm Ian Hudson, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Also with me on the call today is Jennifer Sherman, our President and Chief Executive Officer. We will refer to some presentation slides today as well as to the earnings release, which we issued this morning. The slides can be followed online by going to our website, federalsignal.com, clicking on the Investor Call icon and signing into the webcast. We have also posted the slide presentation and the earnings release under the Investor tab on our website.

Before I turn the call over to Jennifer, I'd like to remind you that some of our comments made today may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to the Safe Harbor language found in today's news release and in Federal Signal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available on our website. Our presentation also contains some measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. In our earnings release and filings, we reconcile these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. In addition, we will file our Form 10-K later today.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.