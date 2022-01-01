pandemin

Today, Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) announced a net payment of $85M relating to ships damaging their pipeline in 2021 and ultimately causing a leak. This payment was something management had hinted as a possibility, but not a certainty, and is positive news for the stock that was already somewhat cheap. The company's stock was hit hard by the pipeline incidence and arguably has not recovered to levels that reflect resolution and broadly strong energy pricing.

Valuation

Below is a broad valuation reflecting today's news. The company will provide updated numbers with Q4 reporting in a few weeks (in 2022 they reported on March 9, no 2023 date announced yet) including an update on hedging, the company was 50%-60% hedged on oil and 70% to 80% hedged on gas for 2023. Energy pricing has fallen back since October, with WTI at $77 and Henry Hub gas at $2.70 at the time of writing, though the company's gas hedges should be a positive and oil hedges more neutral. This all suggests a valuation of closer to $14/share.

I include the October data on the right as an illustration of torque to energy prices, but that's now optimistic given the steep fall in gas pricing since October, gas is around 47% of AMPY's production. AMPY tends to leave NGL exposure unhedged at around 20% of production.

Scenario $65 oil/$3.50 gas NYMEX strip as of October '22 Insurance Payment $85M $85M PD Reserves (PV-10) $831 $1035 Capitalized G&A -188 -188 Net debt (10/28/22) -179 -179 Hedge losses -15 -57 Equity valuation $534 $696 Per share $13.91/share $18.13/share Click to enlarge

Return Of Capital?

AMPY stock is now in a position where return of capital could be considered, see below for how management discussed this in Q3 2022. Once received, the pipeline payment could materially reduce net debt and the pipeline leak is now behind it, hence resulting in free cash flow could go to shareholders without bad optics.

Though there's always some risk of inappropriate M&A. Free cash flow could be in the $50M-$100M range annually over the coming years (2022 should be around $50M), representing $1.30-$2.60/share for a 13%-26% FCF yield, though note AMPY's production is declining around 8% per year, so static multiples are a little generous to the company.

AMPY Capital Allocation (AMPY Q3 Shareholder Presentation)

Risks

Everything appears on track for Beta to come back online after the leak. This is expected in Q2 2023, issues here would impact the valuation materially. Beta is about 10% of reserves, but entirely oil.

The company operates off the California coast, in part, and has already had one leak. It's unlikely California would tolerate other safety issues here were they to occur.

Capital allocation now becomes a risk. The company should see material cash flow in 2023 in addition to today's expected $85M payment. There's a risk "accretive transactions" or "asset reinvestment" destroy value for shareholders.

As an energy producer, AMPY is of course subject to swings in commodity pricing, though some hedging is used.

Conclusion

Amplify should continue to perform well in 2023, with today's insurance payment a clear bonus. 40% upside could be realistic if energy prices remain broadly favorable, Beta returns to operations in Q2 as expected, and the company announces meaningful returns of capital to shareholders over the coming months.