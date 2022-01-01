Today, Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) announced a net payment of $85M relating to ships damaging their pipeline in 2021 and ultimately causing a leak. This payment was something management had hinted as a possibility, but not a certainty, and is positive news for the stock that was already somewhat cheap. The company's stock was hit hard by the pipeline incidence and arguably has not recovered to levels that reflect resolution and broadly strong energy pricing.
Below is a broad valuation reflecting today's news. The company will provide updated numbers with Q4 reporting in a few weeks (in 2022 they reported on March 9, no 2023 date announced yet) including an update on hedging, the company was 50%-60% hedged on oil and 70% to 80% hedged on gas for 2023. Energy pricing has fallen back since October, with WTI at $77 and Henry Hub gas at $2.70 at the time of writing, though the company's gas hedges should be a positive and oil hedges more neutral. This all suggests a valuation of closer to $14/share.
I include the October data on the right as an illustration of torque to energy prices, but that's now optimistic given the steep fall in gas pricing since October, gas is around 47% of AMPY's production. AMPY tends to leave NGL exposure unhedged at around 20% of production.
|Scenario
|$65 oil/$3.50 gas
|NYMEX strip as of October '22
|Insurance Payment
|$85M
|$85M
|PD Reserves (PV-10)
|$831
|$1035
|Capitalized G&A
|-188
|-188
|Net debt (10/28/22)
|-179
|-179
|Hedge losses
|-15
|-57
|Equity valuation
|$534
|$696
|Per share
|$13.91/share
|$18.13/share
AMPY stock is now in a position where return of capital could be considered, see below for how management discussed this in Q3 2022. Once received, the pipeline payment could materially reduce net debt and the pipeline leak is now behind it, hence resulting in free cash flow could go to shareholders without bad optics.
Though there's always some risk of inappropriate M&A. Free cash flow could be in the $50M-$100M range annually over the coming years (2022 should be around $50M), representing $1.30-$2.60/share for a 13%-26% FCF yield, though note AMPY's production is declining around 8% per year, so static multiples are a little generous to the company.
Amplify should continue to perform well in 2023, with today's insurance payment a clear bonus. 40% upside could be realistic if energy prices remain broadly favorable, Beta returns to operations in Q2 as expected, and the company announces meaningful returns of capital to shareholders over the coming months.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Author's opinion only. Investing involves risk of total loss. Seek professional advice before any investing decision. Write up may contain errors and inaccuracies and will not be updated. Author's holdings may change without notice.
