Summary

  • Amplify Energy received a payment that is material at around $2.21/share and relatively unexpected.
  • The stock was arguably cheap before, and likely still has 40% upside after adjusting for today's announced payment.
  • 2023 could be a good year for Amplify, the main risk now is their capital allocation policy since free cash flow could become material in 2023 against low leverage.
  • The company will report Q4 numbers in the coming weeks, which should refine this analysis.

Oil pipeline, the oil industry equipment

pandemin

Today, Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) announced a net payment of $85M relating to ships damaging their pipeline in 2021 and ultimately causing a leak. This payment was something management had hinted as a possibility, but not a certainty, and is positive

AMPY capital allocation

AMPY Capital Allocation (AMPY Q3 Shareholder Presentation)

Value-oriented ideas and special situations, generally mid/small cap. Also, orphaned and unfashionable investment ideas, ideally with a catalyst and the prospect of asymmetric upside/downside payoffs. Contrarian tendencies. To some extent I'll go anywhere if it's cheap and I'm more influenced by momentum and quality than I used to be.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Author's opinion only. Investing involves risk of total loss. Seek professional advice before any investing decision. Write up may contain errors and inaccuracies and will not be updated. Author's holdings may change without notice.

Comments (4)

