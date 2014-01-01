Oil - It's Time To Get Serious

Mar. 01, 2023 4:28 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)USO, UNG, UCO, BNO, SCO, BOIL, USL, DBO, UGA4 Comments
HFIR profile picture
HFIR
Marketplace

Summary

  • March is an important month for the oil market.
  • There are many catalysts that should start to push oil prices meaningfully higher.
  • Q2 oil market balances should flip back into a deficit, and if we are right, then physical oil market trading will reflect it.
  • I do much more than just articles at HFI Research: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Bullish And Bearish Trends of Crude Oil Trading

Artystarty/iStock via Getty Images

We've survived 2/3 of Q1 so far, and March is going to be a pivotal month for the oil market going forward. Why is it so important?

  1. China's economic data is coming in and starting to
Global balances

IEA, HFIR

Total liquids

EIA, HFIR

HFI Research, #1 Energy Service

For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! Come and see for yourself!

This article was written by

HFIR profile picture
HFIR
23.12K Followers
Author of HFI Research
The largest oil and natural gas research service on Seeking Alpha.

#1 Energy Research Service on Seeking Alpha

----------

HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.

----------

HFI Research Premium currently includes:

Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.

Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.

Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.

Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.

Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.

What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.

What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.

For more info, please message us.


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.