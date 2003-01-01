Tractor Supply: Premier Dividend Growth Stock

Mar. 01, 2023 4:32 PM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)
Jonathan Wheeler
Summary

  • An investment of $20,000 in TSCO in 2003 would have made you a millionaire.
  • The retailer tends to fly under the radar, but it has held up well to multiple economic shocks, and management continues to pave the way for future growth.
  • The company is trading at fair value today, which is good enough for me to maintain my buy rating.

Tractor cultivating field at spring

valio84sl

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) is one of my favorite retailers to cover, and I think it's one of the best dividend growth stocks in the market. The company combines some of the best aspects of other dividend growth powerhouses

Returns over time

FAST Graphs

My last article

Seeking Alpha

The article before that

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Share buyback breakdown

Company Filing

CAPEX breakdown

Company Filing

Chart
Data by YCharts

Valuation

FAST Graphs

Earnings projections

FAST Graphs

FCF valuation

FAST Graphs

FCF projections

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler
I have been writing here since 2016.  My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.My portfolio consists of both stalwart long-term dividend payers and high-growth, high quality names.  I think of it as a barbell approach to investing, where the value/dividend-paying companies shield the rest of the portfolio in a downswing.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW, TSCO, HD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

