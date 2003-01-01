valio84sl

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) is one of my favorite retailers to cover, and I think it's one of the best dividend growth stocks in the market. The company combines some of the best aspects of other dividend growth powerhouses like Lowe's (LOW) and Walmart (WMT) in its own rural niche.

FAST Graphs

The company has crushed the market over the past two decades. It tends to slip under the radar, and isn't highly covered. However, a $10,000 investment in 2003 would be worth half a million dollars today. In a retail stock. The growth has been outstanding and there haven't really been many bad times to buy the company.

Seeking Alpha

I've written twice about Tractor supply, most recently right at the beginning of the pandemic. From there, the company has shot up 145%, easily beating the market.

Seeking Alpha

The previous time I wrote on them, in 2017, retail as a whole was not doing well. The market seemed to be convinced Amazon would eat every retailer's lunch, and stocks were moving down significantly if an announcement was made that Amazon was even considering entering a new space. There was a ton of money to be made then being a contrarian, and TSCO has quadrupled since I first covered them.

Tractor Supply's Edge

TSCO supplies "clothing, equine and pet supplies, tractor/trailer parts and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, sprinkler/irrigation parts, power tools, fencing, welding and pump supplies, riding mowers and more" in typically rural settings or towns outside of major metropolitan areas. The company's CUE (consumable, usable, edible) category of generally pet and livestock feed drives traffic to the store where customers are able to buy the larger-ticket items. The overlap between TSCO and other retailers like LOW, WMT, HD has not been sufficient to impact the company's sales over time.

The CUE category drives traffic, and also ensures customers will continue to spend their money in TSCO stores even during bad economic times. The company boasts 30 consecutive years of sales growth, and 30 out of the past 31 years had positive comparable store sales growth. That's incredible, considering the pandemic and housing crisis. During the housing crisis, TSCO had a 1% comparable store sales decline in 2009, which is the one year that broke the streak. The company has invested in digital initiatives over time, but its omnichannel presence has not been necessary to maintain an edge on competition with only 7% of sales currently conducted digitally.

The company's mostly rural customer base comprises only a small portion of actual full-time farmers, but the company's loyalty initiatives combined with a well thought-out customer-led store layout has managed to drive significant loyalty over time. In 2022, the company added 5M members to its Neighbor's Club loyalty program, which now boasts 28M members. The company's private-label credit card just broke $1B in transactions in 2022, and 30% of sales come from private-label brands. These brands are higher margin and improve customer loyalty, with the best example I have ever seen being Kirkland at Costco (COST).

2022 Results and 2023 Outlook

Recent results were strong for the company in the face of inflationary and macroeconomic pressure. In Q4, sales grew 11.6%, EPS grew 13%, and comparable store sales were up 8.6% on the back of 6.3% ticket growth and 2.3% transaction count growth. The company's long-term EPS growth target is 8-11%, and management provided significant granularity to its 2023 outlook, showing confidence in the company's operations and a solid understanding of the gives and takes.

For 2023, management is projecting 70 new TS-branded stores and 10-15 new PetSense stores. Market saturation is not currently a concern, and continued growth in store footprint is part of the investment thesis of TSCO continuing to compound the top and bottom line. They expect $15-15.3B in sales, 3.5%-5.5 comparable store sales growth, and $10.30-10.60 EPS.

Expenses

Data by YCharts

For a retailer growing store count and sales the way TSCO has, seeing a downward trend in SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenues is exemplary. Looking above, there was a small uptick in recent results due to the integration of the company's most recent acquisition, Orscheln Farm and Home. That combined with increased transportation and personnel costs and expenses brought on by the opening and operation of 2 new distribution centers as the company builds out the supply chain. Improvements in the supply chain should show through to gross margin in coming quarters and aid the company in continuing to build out its footprint.

Data by YCharts

Margins have held relatively stable following the improvement coming out of 2020. Operating margin is projected to maintain into next year. As the company continues to expand its private-label brands, I'd anticipate a slow improvement in gross margin over the medium-to-long term.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Data by YCharts

The company's balance sheet is pristine. Free cash flow more than compensates for the $1.1B in debt, and covers the dividend. Speaking of the dividend, TSCO has increased it for 13 consecutive years, most recently by 67%. The 10-year average sits at 26%. The current yield isn't all that high considering how well the company's share price has performed over the years, but with that dividend growth, you're looking at a company in position to be one of the best dividend growth stocks on the market. I'll show cash flow growth projections in the valuation section.

Data by YCharts

As is the case with many of the best compounders on the market, TSCO has cannibalized its share count over the years. Management is projecting an additional $575-675M in buybacks in 2023, good for around 2% of shares outstanding at recent prices. The average price paid across 2022 is well below the price today, showing strong capital allocation. For a company that has traditionally seen its share price move up pretty steadily over time, it makes share repurchase decisions much easier.

Company Filing Company Filing

As I mentioned above, the company is investing considerably for future growth. Build-outs of the supply chain with additional distribution centers, store remodels (70% of the stores are remaining), and the addition of garden centers (good for mid-single digit comparable store sales growth in the 300 they've accomplished) shows a company eyeing many more years of compounding growth. A comparable company I've covered before is Dollar General (DG). DG has vastly expanded its market penetration over time and is consistently remodeling older stores to maintain solid SSS growth. It's a good model, and shows management has an eye to investing where they need to maintain a competitive edge.

Data by YCharts

TSCO has executed a couple of acquisitions over the past several years, and continues to pretty rapidly increase square footage as it builds new stores. With that the returns on invested capital are actually increasing, showing a management team creating significant shareholder value over time. For any company investing heavily, you want to see that capital trickling down to the bottom line, and that is most definitely the case here.

Valuation

FAST Graphs

As far as valuation goes, the stock isn't cheap today. However, it's right around its long-term average valuation, and that's good enough for me considering the company's historic outperformance, projected earnings growth, and the fact 24X earnings doesn't seem outrageous for a company that has averaged 19% earnings growth over time.

FAST Graphs

Based on analysts' estimates for earnings growth and some amount of valuation compression, an investment today could yield around 9% annualized total returns. That's in-line with the company's long-term earnings growth projections.

FAST Graphs

Looking at cash flows, you can see the considerable outlays in capital expenditures the company has incurred in the past year or two. However, notice the white line showing the dividend and that it's well covered by FCF. The company has managed strong free cash flow growth over time and has plenty of room to continue growing the dividend well into the future.

FAST Graphs

Based on analyst estimates for FCF growth and maintaining the long-term average P/FCF multiple, an investment today could yield around 24% annualized. That's instructive less as a return projection and more to show how well the company should grow its cash flows after it makes it through the current capex hurdles. The stock trades at a 2.4% FCF yield today off depressed FCF numbers, and I'd anticipate that bounces back as the company yields returns on its investments.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TSCO is one of the best dividend growth stocks in the market. The company has crushed the market over time, and has built itself a moat that has stood the test of multiple recessions and the shift to e-commerce. The company continues to actively invest for future growth, maintains strong expense management and has driven significant shareholder value via returns on invested capital and capital returns via share buybacks and dividend growth. There are always risk to any investment. I know I didn't outline many in this article, but obviously companies can misstep and lose their magic sauce over time. However, from here, I'm calling TSCO a buy and think it's a great way to add retail exposure to a dividend-oriented or compounding long-term portfolio.