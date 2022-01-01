amynapaloha/iStock via Getty Images

Once again, the deflation narrative is falling apart after the ISM manufacturing report showed that the prices paid index was much hotter than expected. The data showed prices paid rose to 51.3 from 44.5 last month, and higher than estimates for 46.5. This would suggest that prices are again beginning to rise for the manufacturing sector.

This was the first time the measure of prices was above 50 since September. A reading above 50 indicates that prices are rising, certainly not what the deflationary fans hopefully wanted to see.

This pushed Fed Funds Futures even higher, with the market now pricing in a terminal rate of 5.46% by October, while the December contract is currently trading at 5.4%. The change in interest rate expectations over the last month has been jaw-dropping. The February ISM prices paid data suggests that inflation data in February could be problematic, so rates are adjusting accordingly.

Bloomberg

Leading Indicator

Copper prices have been a strong leading indicator for the ISM prices paid index. The recent strength in copper prices suggests there's likely to be more inflationary pressure in the months ahead for the manufacturing sector.

Bloomberg

Inflation expectations continue to increase, with one-year breakevens trading at almost 3.5%, up from 1.63% on Jan. 9. These inflation expectations have doubled in less than two months, which shows the volatility and uncertainty around inflation, but more importantly, how much sentiment has changed.

Bloomberg

Inflation swaps now see CPI at 3.1% by June, which sounds great. But the problem is that the market thought the inflation rate would be at 2% by June at the beginning of the year. That's a significant change in sentiment in a brief period.

Bloomberg

What makes this problem is that inflation expectations have changed without oil or gasoline prices moving higher. Oil and gasoline have been trading sideways for the past few months. Should oil and gasoline prices rise, it could put more upward pressure on inflationary forces.

Bloomberg

China

Of course, the disinflationary trends we have seen have occurred as China was shut down due to its zero COVID policy. Well, now China is open, and it just posted one of its strongest manufacturing PMIs in years. If the Chinese economy is now coming back online, that could increase demand for commodities such as copper and oil, which could easily add to some of the inflationary pressure that has been absent over the past few months.

Bloomberg

Due to the China re-opening, there's the potential for inflation to not only be sticky and slow to moderate, but for it to accelerate, especially if commodity prices start increasing.

That's a big risk because if oil prices rise as demand from China picks up, that would create problems for the Fed and drive interest rates significantly higher. After all, inflation rates would likely begin to rise again. Oil has a very big overall impact on year-over-year changes in the CPI.

Bloomberg

The Risk Is For Inflation To Accelerate

At that point, not only would there be China demand pushing prices higher, but we still have the sticky measure of inflation at high rates. The Atlanta Fed Sticky 12-month CPI is 6.66% and shows no signs of cooling.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, the Bloomberg cores services ex-housing inflation rate is still at 6.2%. While this has come down, it's not low enough to have a drag on overall headline CPI at this point.

Bloomberg

Distractions

So while many investors were seemingly distracted by trying to annualize three months of data to develop a pollyannaish view of why the equity market should rise, nobody was paying attention to the data, which has been pointing to sticky inflation and the risk associated with a China re-opening. Not only was it naive to think that inflation would vanish, but flat out wrong. Because most of the disinflation that headline numbers were experiencing was driven by falling energy prices, the numbers that mattered showed no sign of cooling.

But the biggest problem is that rates are not even high enough to kill inflation off. The 30-year Treasury has a negative real yield of 1.44% when subtracting the current core PCE inflation rate of 5.4%. During the entire disinflationary process of the early 1980s until 2020, the 30-year rate was above the core PCE inflation rate.

Bloomberg

At this point, there's an obvious risk that not only is inflation likely to be a persistent problem, but it very well could accelerate, and if that happens, interest rates will have much further to climb.