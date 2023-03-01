Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.88K Followers

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Noel Ryan - Head of IR, Vallum Advisors

Jag Reddy - President and CEO

Todd Butz - CFO

Ryan Raber - EVP, Strategy, Sales and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Larry De Maria - William Blair

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending today's Mayville Engineering Company Fourth 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Alisha and I will be your moderator for today's call [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Noel Ryan with Vallum. You may now proceed.

Noel Ryan

Thank you, operator. On behalf of our entire team, I'd like to welcome you to our fourth quarter '22 results conference call. Leading the call today is MEC's President and CEO, Jag Reddy and Todd Butz, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including the risk described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

Further, this call will include the discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these measures to the closest GAAP financial measure is included in our quarterly earnings press release, which is available at mecinc.com. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the line for questions.

And with that, I would like to turn the call over to Jag.

Jag Reddy

Thank you, Noel all and welcome to those joining us. Today, I will provide a high level review of our fourth quarter and full year performance. This will be followed by an update on demand conditions across each of our end

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.