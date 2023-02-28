Delek US Holdings: Reasonable Results But Price Is A Bit High

Mar. 01, 2023 5:18 PM ETDelek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)DINO, DKL, MPC, PSX, VLO
Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Marketplace

Summary

  • Delek US Holdings, Inc. reported fairly solid Q4 2022 results, although the market does not appear to agree.
  • The company's refining operation benefited from wide crack spreads, which are likely to continue to benefit it over the near term.
  • The company's midstream partnership delivered the best results in its history, resulting in a distribution increase that should benefit the company heading into 2023.
  • Delek US has substantially higher leverage than its peers, and it appears that the company's debt load is getting worse.
  • Delek US Holdings, Inc. appears rather expensive compared to its peers, although it is not bad at all compared to the broader market.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Oil Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical plant

zorazhuang

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, crude oil refining giant Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) announced its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite solid, as Delek beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of

DK 5-Day Chart

Seeking Alpha

DK Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Delek US Holdings

DKL Ownership Structure.

Delek US Holdings

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.5K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various energy-focused funds that may hold positions in any stock mentioned in this article. I exercise no control over the contents of these funds and their holdings may change at any time without my knowledge.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.