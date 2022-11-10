Power Corporation: A 5.5% Yield And A Narrowing Discount To NAV

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
1.99K Followers

Summary

  • POW continues to make progress in shrinking the gap between its share price and NAV, by streamlining assets and disposing of non-core assets.
  • The company will use the proceeds from these dispositions to repurchase up to 5.4% of outstanding shares. This will be positive for the NAV discount and EPS.
  • The company's strong underlying business and investment grade credit rating provide confidence in the 5.5% dividend.
  • Returning cash to shareholders, shrinking the NAV discount and a valuation below historical average make this an attractive total return play.

"Please mind the gap" warning sign

CHUNYIP WONG

Author’s note: All figures listed in CAD$ unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Since my last coverage of Power Corporation of Canada (OTCPK:PWCDF) (TSX:POW:CA) in April 2022, the company has continued to execute on

Power Corp NAV

Power Corp NAV (Power Corp)

Power Corp Discount to NAV

Power Corp Discount to NAV (Power Corp )

Power Corp Transaction History

Power Corp Transaction History (Power Corp )

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
1.99K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.