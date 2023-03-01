Whitestone REIT (WSR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 4:27 PM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.88K Followers

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Mordy - Director of Investor Relations

Dave Holeman - Chief Executive Officer

Christine Mastandrea - Chief Operating Officer

Scott Hogan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Gaurav Mehta - EF Hutton

Craig Kucera - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Whitestone REIT Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. David Mordy, Director of Investor Relations for Whitestone REIT. Thank you. You may begin.

David Mordy

Good morning, and thank you for joining Whitestone REIT's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on today's call are Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer; Christine Mastandrea, Chief Operating Officer; and Scott Hogan, Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that some statements made during this call are not historical and may be deemed forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements due to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Please refer to the company's earnings news release and filings with the SEC, including Whitestone's most recent Form 10-Q and 10-K for a detailed discussion of these factors.

Acknowledging the fact that this call may be webcast for a period of time, it is also important to note that this call includes time-sensitive information that may be accurate only as of today's date, March 1st, 2023. The company undertakes no obligation to update this information. Whitestone's fourth quarter earnings news release and supplemental operating and financial data package have been filed with the SEC and are available on our website in the Investor Relations section.

We published fourth

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.